December 16, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

New Year’s Dinner Specials Coming to Hotel Casa Del Mar

A Seaside Celebration To Ring In 2024 in Style

Hotel Casa Del Mar will celebrate the arrival of 2024 in grand style by hosting two dinner specials — the first from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and the second at 8:30 p.m., followed by a seaside celebration.

First Dinner Seating (5:00 PM – 6:30 p.m.):

  • A four-course prix fixe menu is priced at $190 per person.
  • Reservations can be made at Eventbrite.

Second Dinner Seating (8:30 p.m.):

  • A four-course prix fixe menu priced at $750 per couple
  • Reservations can be made at Eventbrite.
  • Access to the New Year’s Eve party is included.
  • Complimentary three drink tickets.

New Year’s Eve Party:

  • Venue: Lobby Lounge & Terrazza.
  • VIP Tables, Cabanas, and other options are available for purchase at Eventbrite.
  • Inclusive of heavy tray pass hors d’oeuvres and a midnight Champagne toast.
  • General admission is priced at $225 per person.

Note: On New Year’s Day, breakfast will be served at Terrazza starting at 7:00 a.m., followed by brunch at 11:00 a.m.

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
Related Posts
Hard, News

Federal Investigation Looks Into Antisemitic Discrimination at SMC

December 15, 2023

Read more
December 15, 2023

Students Supporting Israel alleges the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war was followed by their denial of registration By Zach Armstrong...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Massive Fire Damages Westside Yacht Club, Firefighters Injured

December 14, 2023

Read more
December 14, 2023

The club was built in 1967 after being relocated from Wilmington Harbor By Zach Armstrong A massive fire destroyed parts...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: No Rules for RVs, But the Rules Apply For Everyone Else?

December 14, 2023

Read more
December 14, 2023

Locals exhausted by the lack of parking enforcement of RV’s that seems to be an everyday occurrence! By Nick Antonicello ...
News, Video

(Video) Ohtani Merchandise Sells Out at Dodgers Clubhouse Store

December 14, 2023

Read more
December 14, 2023

The man is bound to be one of the franchise’s greatest after his landmark $700M contract.  @yovenicenews Fans rushed to...
Community, Culture, Dining, Lifestyle, News

(Video) Make sure to Check out Bobs Market for their wine selection this Holiday season

December 14, 2023

Read more
December 14, 2023

Bobs Market in Santa Monica is known for only having the best selection and their wine game this Holiday season...

SALT
Dining, News

Christmas, New Year’s Specials Coming to SALT Restaurant & Bar

December 13, 2023

Read more
December 13, 2023

A seaside celebration will commence to ring in 2024 By Zach Armstrong SALT Restaurant & Bar, a high-end seaside eatery...

Instagram: @eatdrinkgreenleaf
Dining, News

Holiday Catering Available at Greenleaf

December 13, 2023

Read more
December 13, 2023

Diners can select from a range of Fall Cocktails, including The Bourbon Guidry Greenleaf presents its exclusive holiday menu through...

Photo: Getty Images
News, upbeat

Ritualistic Hikes Come to Temescal Canyon Park

December 13, 2023

Read more
December 13, 2023

The event offers an opportunity for adults to journey through awe-inspiring landscapes, ancient trees, and tranquil waterfalls. Participants are invited...
News

Well Marriage Center Aims to Improve Relationships with 2 Los Angeles Locations

December 13, 2023

Read more
December 13, 2023

By Susan Payne A new marriage counseling center in Los Angeles is hoping to change how the therapeutic world handles...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
News, upbeat

Venice Shorts: Interview With Ghost Town Security Founder of Providing Venice With Protection Services

December 12, 2023

Read more
December 12, 2023

Bobby Luna is a Venice Local Providing Services to Both Businesses and Residents By Nick Antonicello With a 50% increase...
Community, Culture, Lifestyle, News

(Video) The BEST Holiday Shopping at Santa Monica Place – sneak peek!

December 12, 2023

Read more
December 12, 2023

With something for everyone, Santa Monica Place stands out in the Westside area for Holiday Shopping. @yovenicenews With something for...

Photo: LAPD
Hard, News

Accused Serial Killer Wins $700K Settlement with Santa Monica

December 12, 2023

Read more
December 12, 2023

The Suspect Was Behind the Killing of Three Homeless Men By Zach Armstrong The City of Santa Monica made a...
News, Video

(Video) Marina del Rey Boat Parade Highlight Recap

December 11, 2023

Read more
December 11, 2023

Festively decorated ships converged on the Marina for the annual event. @yovenicenews The Marina del Rey Boat Parade featured a...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Woman Found Dead on Boat Possibly Connected to other Marina del Rey Fatality

December 11, 2023

Read more
December 11, 2023

One Fatality Was a Potential Overdose By Zach Armstrong An investigation is underway after, in two potentially related incidents, a...

Photo: Realtor.com
News, Real Estate

Renowned Architect’s “Swan Song” on Market for Under $5M

December 10, 2023

Read more
December 10, 2023

Realtor.com Describes the Four-Bedroom Home as a Crowning Achievement of Pierre Koenig (1925 to 2004) The Schwartz House, a celebrated...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR