Cure the Monday Blues at Coucou: New Martini Menu-Based Special Sizzles

Exclusive Martini Menu Featuring Espresso, Dirty, and Vesper Martinis

By Dolores Quintana

Venice’s trendy bistro, CouCou, offers French-inspired cuisine, aperitifs, and artisanal cocktails and has the perfect remedy for Monday blues—their new Martini Menu. Exclusively available each Monday, the menu features a variety of martinis paired with Coucou’s hearty Burger Americaine for $38.00. Guests can indulge in an Espresso Martini, Dirty Martini, or Vesper Martini alongside the decadent burger while enjoying the restaurant’s classic ambiance.

In case a burger isn’t your style, and you are looking for a cozy winter meal, Coucou has also introduced a warm and gooey French onion soup, a traditional favorite crafted with caramelized onions and topped with stretchy Comte cheese to enhance the cozy vibes on chilly LA nights.

Located on the border of Venice and Santa Monica, just steps from the ocean, Coucou embodies the spirit of aperitif culture and artisanal cocktails. Drawing inspiration from France’s timeless bars and bistros, Coucou blends traditional French fare with Coastal California produce, all prepared over a live-fire grill.

The culinary vision comes to life under the expertise of Bouchon-alum Chef Jacob Wetherington. Coucou’s space exudes convivial elegance, offering a fusion of elevated French favorites with ice-cold classic cocktails, low-intervention wine, and a curated selection of French Aperitif.