Photo: Sweet Lady Jane

Sweet Lady Jane Bakery Closes Permanently

Beloved Local Bakery Is No More After 35 Years 

By Dolores Quintana

Breaking news: Iconic bakery Sweet Lady Jane has closed permanently without any notice. After not posting for six days on social media during the crush of the holiday period, the Bakery’s owners posted this message on their website and social media on January 1, 2024.

Dear Community,

After 35 years, we are closing our doors. Our last day of business was December 31, 2023.

We did not come to this decision lightly nor quickly. While the support and loyalty of our customers has been strong, sales are not enough to continue doing business in the state of California, allowing us to service our lease obligations and pay our treasured employees a living wage without passing those costs directly on to you.

For more than three decades, we didn’t just build a loyal customer base; we created a real community. It has been a privilege to be included in your sweetest moments. Big and small.

LA’s most beloved Triple Berry Cake will live on in your memories and in ours.

Thank you.
Sweet Lady Jane

Founded by Jane Lockhart in Los Angeles on Melrose Avenue in 1985, the Bakery has been part of many of our lives, and this sad news is shocking to all who loved the establishment. The chain had five locations: the flagship store on Melrose, which has been closed for renovations; the Santa Monica location on Montana Avenue; the Beverly Hills location; and two other storefronts in Encino and Calabasas. A sixth location in San Fernando was for pick-up and delivery orders only.

The Bakery had announced plans for two more locations in Larchmont and Marina Del Rey that never came to fruition. In their statement, the small business clearly stated their belief that it was impossible for them to continue doing business in the state of California.

We will update this story if there are any further developments.

