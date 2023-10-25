North Italia unveils its new fall menu items along with an exclusive interview with Chef Sammy Sleman.
Local Ingredients Shine in New Fall Menu Unveiled at North Italia
(Video) German Clothing Brand Opens Boutique on Main Street
October 27, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Engelbert Strauss opens up on 1320 Main Street with 1,000 sq ft of retail. @yovenicenews Venice has a new boutique...
(Video) Celebrity Yoga Instructor Hosts Private Dinner Party at Venice Home
October 25, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Celebrity chef Matthew Kenney prepared a five-course meal foraged from the home’s gardens @yovenicenews Celebrity yoga instructor and star chef...
(Video) Meet the Best of Pacific Palisades Winner – Dry Cleaner/Tailor
October 24, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Located on Sunset Blvd., this is voted best dry cleaner/tailor in Pacific Palisades @yovenicenews Meet the Best of Pacific Palisades...
(Video) See Inside Marina del Rey’s New Barnes and Noble Store
October 24, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Minutes Away From the Previous Venice Location, the Bookstore Chain Has Opened New Doors @yovenicenews Marina del Rey has a...
(Video) Sneak Peek of Santa Monica’s “Day of the Dead” Festival
October 20, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
The traditional Día de los Muertos is coming back to Third Street Promenade @yovenicenews Sneak Peek of Santa Monica’s “Day...
Santa Monica Brew Works Strikes Gold at 2023 Brewers Cup, Taking Top Honors for ‘Dark Gold’ Lager
October 19, 2023 Dolores Quintana
Crafting Excellence: SMBW’s ‘Dark Gold’ Shines in American-style Dark Lager Category By Dolores Quintana Santa Monica Brew Works has achieved...
(Video) Crumbl Cookies Comes to Marina del Rey
October 19, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
One of the hottest cookie franchises makes a Venice debut @yovenicenews Crumbl Cookies has a new West L.A. spot #venice...
(Video) Ice Rink Coming Back to Downtown Santa Monica
Ice at Santa Monica is coming back for some classic holiday fun @yovenicenews Ice Rink Coming Back to Downtown Santa...
(Video) Halloween Decorations Set to Spook Venice Trick or Treaters
Venice locals are ready to spook trick or treaters with decorations @yovenicenews Check out Halloween decorations around Venice #venice #halloween...
(Video) Friday Night Roller Skaters Take Over Main Street
L.A. Friday Night Skate meets every week in front of SM City Hall. @yovenicenews Friday Night Roller Skaters Take Over...
(Video) Hank’s Is Serving This Five-Course Meal For DineLA
October 12, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
This five-course meal is something to enjoy while teams get closer or eliminated from the World Series. @yovenicenews Hank’s is...
Savor Island Flavors and Support Maui Wildfire Relief on October 21st with Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum
October 12, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Tropical Delights for a Cause: The Rose Venice’s Hawaiian Benefit Dinner Embark on a unique culinary journey with a purpose...
(Video) Man Sings ‘Hallelujah’ While Cradling Baby at Third Street Promenade
October 11, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
This baby was rocked to sleep with a powerful and immaculate performance of the classic song. @yovenicenews Man Sings ‘Hallelujah’...
(Video) Hotel Workers Strike In Front of Santa Monica Hampton Inn
October 6, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Unite Here Local 11’s negotiations fell through with hotel representatives. @yovenicenews Hotel workers are striking in Santa Monica #santamonica #california...
(Video) What’s Being Served On Surfing Fox’s “Sunset Hour” Menu?
October 5, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Suring Fox, located steps away from the Santa Monica Pier, has a new take on happy hour. @yovenicenews What’s Being...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test
DIGITAL
RECENT POSTS
Recreational Marijuana Sales to Expand in Santa Monica After Zoning Changes
A Cannabis Social Equity Program Could Apply to Two Medicinal Cannabis Retailers in the City By Zach Armstrong Approved changes...Read more
POPULAR
(Video) Celebrity Yoga Instructor Hosts Private Dinner Party at Venice Home
Celebrity chef Matthew Kenney prepared a five-course meal foraged from the home’s gardens @yovenicenews Celebrity yoga instructor and star chef...Read more