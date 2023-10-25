October 27, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Local Ingredients Shine in New Fall Menu Unveiled at North Italia

North Italia unveils its new fall menu items along with an exclusive interview with Chef Sammy Sleman.

in Food & Drink, Video
Related Posts
News, Video

(Video) German Clothing Brand Opens Boutique on Main Street

October 27, 2023

October 27, 2023

Engelbert Strauss opens up on 1320 Main Street with 1,000 sq ft of retail. @yovenicenews Venice has a new boutique...
Dining, Video

(Video) Celebrity Yoga Instructor Hosts Private Dinner Party at Venice Home

October 25, 2023

October 25, 2023

Celebrity chef Matthew Kenney prepared a five-course meal foraged from the home’s gardens @yovenicenews Celebrity yoga instructor and star chef...
News, Video

(Video) Meet the Best of Pacific Palisades Winner – Dry Cleaner/Tailor

October 24, 2023

October 24, 2023

Located on Sunset Blvd., this is voted best dry cleaner/tailor in Pacific Palisades @yovenicenews Meet the Best of Pacific Palisades...
News, Video

(Video) See Inside Marina del Rey’s New Barnes and Noble Store

October 24, 2023

October 24, 2023

Minutes Away From the Previous Venice Location, the Bookstore Chain Has Opened New Doors @yovenicenews Marina del Rey has a...
News, Video

(Video) Sneak Peek of Santa Monica’s “Day of the Dead” Festival

October 20, 2023

October 20, 2023

The traditional Día de los Muertos is coming back to Third Street Promenade @yovenicenews Sneak Peek of Santa Monica’s “Day...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Santa Monica Brew Works Strikes Gold at 2023 Brewers Cup, Taking Top Honors for ‘Dark Gold’ Lager

October 19, 2023

October 19, 2023

Crafting Excellence: SMBW’s ‘Dark Gold’ Shines in American-style Dark Lager Category By Dolores Quintana Santa Monica Brew Works has achieved...
Dining, Video

(Video) Crumbl Cookies Comes to Marina del Rey

October 19, 2023

October 19, 2023

One of the hottest cookie franchises makes a Venice debut @yovenicenews Crumbl Cookies has a new West L.A. spot #venice...
upbeat, Video

(Video) Ice Rink Coming Back to Downtown Santa Monica

October 17, 2023

October 17, 2023

Ice at Santa Monica is coming back for some classic holiday fun @yovenicenews Ice Rink Coming Back to Downtown Santa...
News, Video

(Video) Halloween Decorations Set to Spook Venice Trick or Treaters

October 17, 2023

October 17, 2023

Venice locals are ready to spook trick or treaters with decorations @yovenicenews Check out Halloween decorations around Venice #venice #halloween...
News, Video

(Video) Friday Night Roller Skaters Take Over Main Street

October 17, 2023

October 17, 2023

L.A. Friday Night Skate meets every week in front of SM City Hall. @yovenicenews Friday Night Roller Skaters Take Over...
Dining, Video

(Video) Hank’s Is Serving This Five-Course Meal For DineLA

October 12, 2023

October 12, 2023

This five-course meal is something to enjoy while teams get closer or eliminated from the World Series. @yovenicenews Hank’s is...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Savor Island Flavors and Support Maui Wildfire Relief on October 21st with Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum

October 12, 2023

October 12, 2023

Tropical Delights for a Cause: The Rose Venice’s Hawaiian Benefit Dinner Embark on a unique culinary journey with a purpose...
upbeat, Video

(Video) Man Sings ‘Hallelujah’ While Cradling Baby at Third Street Promenade

October 11, 2023

October 11, 2023

This baby was rocked to sleep with a powerful and immaculate performance of the classic song. @yovenicenews Man Sings ‘Hallelujah’...
News, Video

(Video) Hotel Workers Strike In Front of Santa Monica Hampton Inn

October 6, 2023

October 6, 2023

Unite Here Local 11’s negotiations fell through with hotel representatives. @yovenicenews Hotel workers are striking in Santa Monica #santamonica #california...
Dining, Video

(Video) What’s Being Served On Surfing Fox’s “Sunset Hour” Menu?

October 5, 2023

October 5, 2023

Suring Fox, located steps away from the Santa Monica Pier, has a new take on happy hour. @yovenicenews What’s Being...

