Coastal Cleanup Day Honoring Our Oceans and Local African American History

Bay Street Beach Historic District and the Santa Monica Conservancy along with other local organizations are hosting a coastal cleanup on Saturday September 17th.
Learn more about this community event in this video brought to you by The Duchess Yacht Charters.

