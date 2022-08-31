Bay Street Beach Historic District and the Santa Monica Conservancy along with other local organizations are hosting a coastal cleanup on Saturday September 17th.
Learn more about this community event in this video brought to you by The Duchess Yacht Charters.
Coastal Cleanup Day Honoring Our Oceans and Local African American History
Kitten Season Brings Tens of Thousands of Kittens to L.A
August 24, 2022 Juliet Lemar
From spring to fall tens of thousands of kittens are born in L.A during Kitten season and Cat Cafe Lounge...
Beyond Baroque Announces Winners of the Inaugural Amanda Gorman Future Voices Poetry Prize & Scholarship
August 24, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
This year’s three Scholarship winners are Simone Wesley, Lucia Kornzweig, and Indigo Eatmon. The Prize winners are Tina Mai, Jessica...
California Legal Aid Providers Awarded $1.1 Million in Grants to Improve Pro Bono Services
August 24, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Legal Aid Foundation of Los Angeles (LAFLA) will receive $383,696 The Legal Services Corporation (LSC) announced last week that it...
Local Yarn Artist Creates Public Art From Recycled Materials
August 17, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local crochet artist London Kaye is creating public art displays across the Westside and helping others express their artistic talents...
Venice Art Crawl Comes to the Canals This Week
August 17, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
August 18, 6-10 p.m. By Staff Writer The Venice Art Crawl (VAC) heads to the Venice Canals this week for...
Wallis Annenberg PetSpace Hosts Dog-Friendly Comedy Show to Support Animal Rescue
August 16, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Wallis Annenberg PetSpace in Playa Vista Come, sit, stay, and laugh...
Best of Venice Awards Voting Now Open
August 10, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Cast your vote to support your favorite local businesses Voting is now open for Yo! Venice’s annual Best of Venice...
‘Clear the Shelters’ Event Offers Low-Cost Adoptions and Vaccine Clinic in August
The NBC 4 and Telemundo 54 ‘Clear the Shelters’ event is coming to the Santa Monica Animal shelter on August...
Getting to Know Local Organizations at National Night Out Event
The first Tuesday of August is ‘National Night Out’ , a community block party event to meet your local law...
Help Protect Our Local Environment by Volunteering With Heal The Bay
Learn how to protect our environment, advocate for clean water, reduce plastic pollution, and take climate action by volunteering with...
Column: Former LA Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa Endorses Traci Park for City Council, First Major, Post Primary Nod for the Venice Challenger!
August 9, 2022 Nick Antonicello
By Nick Antonicello In what can be regarded as the first major, post primary endorsement by a significant Los Angeles...
Venice Family Clinic to Provide Free Community Resources in Celebration of National Health Center Week
August 9, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Nonprofit Community Health Center Offering Free COVID-19 Vaccines, Children’s Books, HIV Testing, Health Insurance Counseling, CalFresh Enrollment and More August...
Local Youth Baseball Team Wins Easton Elite World Series
August 5, 2022 Juliet Lemar
After nearly losing their head coach to a heart attack local youth baseball team Top Level won the Easton Elite...
Urban Farm Gives Tranquility to Homeless Youth
August 3, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Upward Bound House Urban Farm and Roque and Mark Co are helping provide food, community, and place of peace...
Interview: Westside Baseball Team Wins 2022 Easton Elite World Series
August 2, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Coach Eric Beckerman speaks about the challenges and the triumphs of the season By Dolores Quintna For a long time,...
