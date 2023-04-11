April 12, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Residents of L.A. County Can Now Learn Hands-Only CPR at Public Places and Events

Officials aim to combat heart disease through  hands-only CPR training campaign

Los Angeles County residents and workers who attend entertainment events or visit public places will have the opportunity to participate in live CPR training as part of the newly launched “L.A. County Heart Heroes 2023 Campaign”. 

The campaign aims to train 500,000 county residents and workers in “hands-only CPR” by the end of the year. Various trainings will be held throughout the county at locations such as sporting events, entertainment venues, places of worship, campuses, work sites, malls, and other locations.

Barbara Ferrer, director of the Department of Public Health, announced the campaign earlier this week at the Hollywood/Wilshire Wellness Center. Ferrer explained that heart disease remains a leading cause of death and premature death in L.A. County and across the nation. According to the American Heart Association, approximately 90% of people who suffer cardiac arrest outside of a hospital setting will die. However, if victims of cardiac arrest are given CPR, their chances of survival double or even triple, particularly if CPR is provided immediately.

Ferrer emphasized that about 70% of cardiac arrests happen in the home. Therefore, knowing how to give CPR in an emergency means being prepared to save the lives of the people you love. Anthony Marrone, fire chief of the Los Angeles County Fire Department, expressed his excitement on behalf of the department to be part of this year’s campaign and promote the message of learning hands-only CPR. Marrone encouraged everyone to step up and be part of the team as a “heart hero,” explaining that while firefighters, lifeguards, and deputies cannot be everywhere all of the time, knowing how to provide hands-only CPR can help save a loved one’s life while emergency responders are on their way.

in News, Upbeat Beat
Related Posts
Venice Beach, Los Angeles
News

Venice Chamber of Commerce Seeks Board Director Nominations and Marketing & Operations Coordinator

April 11, 2023

Read more
April 11, 2023

Chamber also looking to hire a marketing and operations coordinator The Venice Chamber of Commerce is currently seeking nominations for...

Assemblymember Miguel Santiago. Photo: Facebook (@MiguelSantiagoAD54).
News

Los Angeles Assemblyman Miguel Santiago Announces Bid to Unseat Embattled City Councilman Kevin de León

April 11, 2023

Read more
April 11, 2023

Election in Los Angeles’ 14th District heats Up as Santiago challenges de León after racist recording scandal Assemblyman Miguel Santiago,...

Photo: Citizen App
News

Westchester Accessory Dwelling Unit Fire Kills 86-Year-Old Occupant

April 10, 2023

Read more
April 10, 2023

Sunday morning fire claims life of male resident on Alverstone Avenue By Sam Catanzaro A fire in a Westchester accessory...
News, Real Estate

Luxury Venice Home on Abbot Kinney Features Custom Plunge Pool

April 9, 2023

Read more
April 9, 2023

Four-bedroom, six-bathroom home hits market for $6.8 million  By Dolores Quintana A custom-built home is now on the market in...
News, Real Estate

Erewhon Joins Tenants in Fully Leased $150M Culver Steps Development

April 8, 2023

Read more
April 8, 2023

Amazon Studios and a ground-floor retail center, including the celebrity and influencer-favorite Erewhon, anchor the 122,000-square-foot complex By Dolores Quintana...
News, Real Estate

Westchester’s Shuttered Fire Station Eyed for Affordable Housing Redevelopment

April 7, 2023

Read more
April 7, 2023

Councilmember Traci Park’s motion calls for review of potential redevelopment of Fire Station 5 for housing Westchester’s shuttered Fire Station...

Photo: Citizen App.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Firefighters Successfully Extinguish Blaze in Venice Home

April 7, 2023

Read more
April 7, 2023

No injuries reported in Wednesday evening fire Firefighters quickly extinguished a blaze in a Venice home in the Silver Strand...
News

Police Search for Carjacking Suspects on the Run in Venice Near Santa Monica Beach

April 7, 2023

Read more
April 7, 2023

Police seek two men wanted in connection to Tuesday night incident The search is on for two male suspects who...
News

Board of Supervisors Delays Vote on ‘Depopulate and Decarcerate’ Plan for County Jails

April 7, 2023

Read more
April 7, 2023

Solis-Horvath motion includes proposals for electronic monitoring, zero-bail system, and legislative changes to address overcrowded jails By Sam Catanzaro A...
News

Column: New Cars All Electric by 2035? Maybe Not

April 6, 2023

Read more
April 6, 2023

By Tom Elias California government bureaucrats call it the “Advanced Clean Car II Rule,” last August’s update to the state’s...

Photo: Facebook (NonStop Sushi & Sake Bar)
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Non Stop Sushi & Sake Bar Opens in Marina del Rey

April 6, 2023

Read more
April 6, 2023

Santa Monica’s popular all-you-can-eat sushi joint expands Marina del Rey will now have its own all-you-can-eat sushi bar as reported...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Dine LA Celebrates 15 Years of Supporting LA’s Diverse Culinary Landscape

April 6, 2023

Read more
April 6, 2023

Spring event returns April 28 to May 12 showcasing a diverse range of cuisines from 55 neighborhoods Los Angeles Tourism...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Venice and Santa Monica Sister Restaurants Collaborate to Create Pop-Up Dining Experience

April 6, 2023

Read more
April 6, 2023

The Tasting Kitchen and Ghisallo join forces to offer a fine dining meets wood-fired pizza experience Venice and Santa Monica’s...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Alleged Grease Thief Taken Into Custody by Beverly Hills Police

April 6, 2023

Read more
April 6, 2023

Alfredo Jose Padilla arrested last Friday in connection to string of thefts A suspect wanted in connection with a string...
News, Upbeat Beat

Venice Library Partners with LA County to Provide Hands-Only CPR Training

April 5, 2023

Read more
April 5, 2023

Thursday training will be a brief, easy-to-learn session aimed at equipping participants with life-saving skills The Venice – Abbot Kinney...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR