Venice Library Partners with LA County to Provide Hands-Only CPR Training

Thursday training will be a brief, easy-to-learn session aimed at equipping participants with life-saving skills

The Venice – Abbot Kinney Memorial Branch Library has teamed up with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health to offer Hands-Only CPR training to the community this Thursday.

The training, which is not a certified course, is aimed at equipping participants with a life-saving skill that will help them feel more confident to respond in an emergency.

The one-on-one or group session, lasting less than 10 minutes, involves CPR without mouth-to-mouth breaths and is only intended to be used on teenagers or adults. According to library officials, the training is easy and no documents are required from anyone interested in participating.

The event is scheduled for Thursday, April 06, 2023, from 12:15 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Venice – Abbot Kinney Memorial Branch Library. The library has requested that those requiring ADA accommodations call (213) 228-7430 at least 72 hours prior to the event.

Library staff encourages members of the public to take advantage of this opportunity to learn how to potentially save a life in an emergency.