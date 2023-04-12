April 12, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

New Fair Work Week Standards Take Effect in Los Angeles for Retail Businesses

Ordinance in effect as of April 1

The City of Los Angeles has enacted the Fair Work Week Ordinance, aimed at ensuring that retail workers in the city receive fair work week standards. The new ordinance, which came into effect on April 1, applies to retail businesses with more than 300 employees worldwide, who work at least two hours in a particular week and are entitled to earn the California minimum wage. 

The City’s Bureau of Contract Administration will oversee the implementation of the ordinance, which includes requirements for stable and predictable schedules, additional opportunities to work, and other employment protections such as working conditions, hours, and wages.

The 300+ employee threshold encompasses workers employed through temporary services, staffing agencies, subsidiaries, and certain franchises. The businesses have 180 days to educate and outreach to their employees on the implementation of the new ordinance. Full enforcement, including penalties, will commence on September 28, 2023.

“There are thousands of hard working employees in the retail industry in Los Angeles and this Fair Work Week ordinance will set specific standards for their employers to follow, and will provide workers with more clarity, flexibility and opportunities in their jobs,” said Director of the Bureau of Contract Administration John L. Reamer, Jr.

For more detailed information on the ordinance, go to this link: Fair Work Week section on the Bureau of Contract Administration website.

in News, Upbeat Beat
News, Upbeat Beat

Green Dog Dental Celebrates ‘Pet-chella’ With Open House and Ribbon Cutting in Venice

April 11, 2023

April 11, 2023

Local vendors and adoption opportunities for furry friends make the event a must-attend for animal lovers Green Dog Dental’s newly...
News, Upbeat Beat

Residents of L.A. County Can Now Learn Hands-Only CPR at Public Places and Events

April 11, 2023

April 11, 2023

Officials aim to combat heart disease through  hands-only CPR training campaign Los Angeles County residents and workers who attend entertainment...

Venice Beach, Los Angeles
News

Venice Chamber of Commerce Seeks Board Director Nominations and Marketing & Operations Coordinator

April 11, 2023

April 11, 2023

Chamber also looking to hire a marketing and operations coordinator The Venice Chamber of Commerce is currently seeking nominations for...

Assemblymember Miguel Santiago. Photo: Facebook (@MiguelSantiagoAD54).
News

Los Angeles Assemblyman Miguel Santiago Announces Bid to Unseat Embattled City Councilman Kevin de León

April 11, 2023

April 11, 2023

Election in Los Angeles’ 14th District heats Up as Santiago challenges de León after racist recording scandal Assemblyman Miguel Santiago,...

Photo: Citizen App
News

Westchester Accessory Dwelling Unit Fire Kills 86-Year-Old Occupant

April 10, 2023

April 10, 2023

Sunday morning fire claims life of male resident on Alverstone Avenue By Sam Catanzaro A fire in a Westchester accessory...
News, Real Estate

Luxury Venice Home on Abbot Kinney Features Custom Plunge Pool

April 9, 2023

April 9, 2023

Four-bedroom, six-bathroom home hits market for $6.8 million  By Dolores Quintana A custom-built home is now on the market in...
News, Real Estate

Erewhon Joins Tenants in Fully Leased $150M Culver Steps Development

April 8, 2023

April 8, 2023

Amazon Studios and a ground-floor retail center, including the celebrity and influencer-favorite Erewhon, anchor the 122,000-square-foot complex By Dolores Quintana...
News, Real Estate

Westchester’s Shuttered Fire Station Eyed for Affordable Housing Redevelopment

April 7, 2023

April 7, 2023

Councilmember Traci Park’s motion calls for review of potential redevelopment of Fire Station 5 for housing Westchester’s shuttered Fire Station...

Photo: Citizen App.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Firefighters Successfully Extinguish Blaze in Venice Home

April 7, 2023

April 7, 2023

No injuries reported in Wednesday evening fire Firefighters quickly extinguished a blaze in a Venice home in the Silver Strand...
News

Police Search for Carjacking Suspects on the Run in Venice Near Santa Monica Beach

April 7, 2023

April 7, 2023

Police seek two men wanted in connection to Tuesday night incident The search is on for two male suspects who...
News

Board of Supervisors Delays Vote on ‘Depopulate and Decarcerate’ Plan for County Jails

April 7, 2023

April 7, 2023

Solis-Horvath motion includes proposals for electronic monitoring, zero-bail system, and legislative changes to address overcrowded jails By Sam Catanzaro A...
News

Column: New Cars All Electric by 2035? Maybe Not

April 6, 2023

April 6, 2023

By Tom Elias California government bureaucrats call it the “Advanced Clean Car II Rule,” last August’s update to the state’s...

Photo: Facebook (NonStop Sushi & Sake Bar)
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Non Stop Sushi & Sake Bar Opens in Marina del Rey

April 6, 2023

April 6, 2023

Santa Monica’s popular all-you-can-eat sushi joint expands Marina del Rey will now have its own all-you-can-eat sushi bar as reported...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Dine LA Celebrates 15 Years of Supporting LA’s Diverse Culinary Landscape

April 6, 2023

April 6, 2023

Spring event returns April 28 to May 12 showcasing a diverse range of cuisines from 55 neighborhoods Los Angeles Tourism...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Venice and Santa Monica Sister Restaurants Collaborate to Create Pop-Up Dining Experience

April 6, 2023

April 6, 2023

The Tasting Kitchen and Ghisallo join forces to offer a fine dining meets wood-fired pizza experience Venice and Santa Monica’s...

