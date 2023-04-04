April 5, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Venice Family Clinic Art Walk + Auction Moves to New Location to Celebrate 44th Year

Charles Gaines Honored as Signature Artist at this year’s event to take place April 18 to May 19

Venice Family Clinic Art Walk + Auction, the renowned annual event that showcases and auctions off hundreds of donated artworks to support a nonprofit community health center, will be held at a new location this year. The event, which is celebrating its 44th year, will be hosted at the 7,000-square-foot gallery space at RUNWAY Playa Vista in California from April 18 to May 19. The exhibition will feature works from established, mid-career and emerging artists and will be free and open to the public.

Proceeds from the art sales will support Venice Family Clinic’s innovative approach to providing comprehensive healthcare services to over 45,000 people across the Santa Monica Mountains through the South Bay. The online auction will begin on April 18 and close on May 4, and members of the public can view and bid on the works at Artsy.net/veniceartwalk.

“Our new location provides an opportunity to engage new and existing Venice Family Clinic supporters in the vibrant and growing Playa Vista community, located at the intersection of our historic Westside sites and our recently merged clinics in the South Bay,” said John Geresi, Chair of the auction Curatorial Committee and former Venice Family Clinic Board Chair. “This is the Clinic’s most visible fundraiser and the support it generates is vital to maintaining the Clinic’s leadership position in providing comprehensive care to people in need, regardless of their income, their access to insurance or their immigration status.”

This year, Charles Gaines will be honored as the event’s Signature Artist for his contributions as an educator, philanthropist-activist and pivotal figure in the history of conceptual art. Gaines, who recently retired from the California Institute of the Arts after serving on the faculty for over 30 years, established a fellowship to provide critical scholarship support for Black students in the Master of Fine Arts program.

