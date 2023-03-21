Otis College Hosts Congressman Ted W. Lieu’s Ninth Annual Congressional Art Competition Reception

High school students from 16 different schools in California’s 36th District submitted 206 pieces of art, with Mia Fienberg from Beverly Hills High School winning first place for her piece titled “Contaminated”

By Sam Catanzaro

Congressman Ted W. Lieu (D-Los Angeles County) recently hosted the ninth annual Congressional Art Competition reception for his congressional district at the Otis College of Art and Design. The event saw participation from students of 16 different high schools, who submitted 206 pieces of art for the competition. The submissions included 70 photographs, 50 paintings, 41 drawings, 31 mixed-media pieces, and 13 other pieces that included computer-generated art. Mia Fienberg, a student at Beverly Hills High School, won the competition with her piece titled “Contaminated.”

The Congressional Art Competition is open to all high school students residing or attending school in California’s 36th District. The winning artwork will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year along with the winning artworks from other Congressional districts across the country. The winner will also receive a trip to Washington D.C. in June to be recognized at an awards ceremony if safety permits. The second and third-place winners will have their artwork displayed for one year in the Congressman’s D.C. and District offices.

The participants received scholarships, and the first, second, and third-place winners, along with the honorable mentions, were awarded certificates and a swag bag. Congressman Lieu expressed his appreciation for the hard work of the students and the teachers who guided them, and he congratulated the winners for their artistic skills and creativity.

“Los Angeles County is home to some of the most talented and creative students, and I was delighted to see so many unique and skillful entries in this year’s competition. Each year I am always blown away by the creativity that is displayed in the students’ artwork; this year was no exception,” Rep. Lieu said. “Walking by the Congressional Art Competition exhibit in the U.S. Capitol brings joy to my day. I am excited to see Mia’s artwork hanging in the exhibit representing our district.”

The Congressional Art Competition has been a platform for recognizing young artistic talent across the country. Congressman Lieu’s annual event has become a tradition in California’s 36th District, and it provides an opportunity for high school students to showcase their artwork, receive recognition for their talent, and earn scholarships to support their future artistic endeavors.