March 22, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Mia Fienberg, the winner of the recent [] pictured with Congressman Ted Lieu and her submission “Contaminated”. Photo: Office of Ted Lieu.

Otis College Hosts Congressman Ted W. Lieu’s Ninth Annual Congressional Art Competition Reception

High school students from 16 different schools in California’s 36th District submitted 206 pieces of art, with Mia Fienberg from Beverly Hills High School winning first place for her piece titled “Contaminated”

By Sam Catanzaro

Congressman Ted W. Lieu (D-Los Angeles County) recently hosted the ninth annual Congressional Art Competition reception for his congressional district at the Otis College of Art and Design. The event saw participation from students of 16 different high schools, who submitted 206 pieces of art for the competition. The submissions included 70 photographs, 50 paintings, 41 drawings, 31 mixed-media pieces, and 13 other pieces that included computer-generated art. Mia Fienberg, a student at Beverly Hills High School, won the competition with her piece titled “Contaminated.” 

The Congressional Art Competition is open to all high school students residing or attending school in California’s 36th District. The winning artwork will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year along with the winning artworks from other Congressional districts across the country. The winner will also receive a trip to Washington D.C. in June to be recognized at an awards ceremony if safety permits. The second and third-place winners will have their artwork displayed for one year in the Congressman’s D.C. and District offices.

The participants received scholarships, and the first, second, and third-place winners, along with the honorable mentions, were awarded certificates and a swag bag. Congressman Lieu expressed his appreciation for the hard work of the students and the teachers who guided them, and he congratulated the winners for their artistic skills and creativity.

“Los Angeles County is home to some of the most talented and creative students, and I was delighted to see so many unique and skillful entries in this year’s competition. Each year I am always blown away by the creativity that is displayed in the students’ artwork; this year was no exception,” Rep. Lieu said. “Walking by the Congressional Art Competition exhibit in the U.S. Capitol brings joy to my day. I am excited to see Mia’s artwork hanging in the exhibit representing our district.”

The Congressional Art Competition has been a platform for recognizing young artistic talent across the country. Congressman Lieu’s annual event has become a tradition in California’s 36th District, and it provides an opportunity for high school students to showcase their artwork, receive recognition for their talent, and earn scholarships to support their future artistic endeavors.

in News, Upbeat Beat
Related Posts
News, Upbeat Beat

Venice Shorts: One-on-One With VNC Presidential Candidate Brian Averill

March 21, 2023

Read more
March 21, 2023

Avid surfer, author and photographer makes second try for the VNC’s top spot after falling short in 2021 By Nick...
News, Upbeat Beat

Los Angeles Institutions Offer Free Admission to LAUSD Students During Strike

March 21, 2023

Read more
March 21, 2023

Natural History Museum and La Brea Tar Pits provide free admission during three-day strike, Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens...
News

LA Sanitation & Environment Hosts Community Celebration Inaugurating Venice Dual Force Main Sewer

March 20, 2023

Read more
March 20, 2023

Two-mile long 54-inch force sewer main will operate as a parallel system in conjunction with the existing 48-inch force main...

Photo: Facebook (@SEIU99).
News

LAUSD Families Prepare for Potential Three-Day Strike Starting Tuesday

March 20, 2023

Read more
March 20, 2023

Union representing workers, including custodians, cafeteria workers, teacher assistants and other support staff have voted to walk off the job...
News

LAPD Investigates Shooting in Palms After Man Dies from Multiple Gunshot Wounds

March 20, 2023

Read more
March 20, 2023

Andrew Conaway arrested in connection to March 16 shooting The Los Angeles Police Department’s West Bureau Homicide Detectives are investigating...
News

LAFD Rescues Man Who Fell Into Well at Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant

March 20, 2023

Read more
March 20, 2023

Man falls into roughly 20 foot well Thursday  LAFD reports rescuing a 32-year-old man who fell into a well at...

Photo: The MLS.
News, Real Estate

Brand New Four-Bedroom Farmhouse in Venice Hits Market

March 19, 2023

Read more
March 19, 2023

Louella Avenue listed for $4.2 million.  A modern farmhouse in Venice designed by Joanna Leon has hit the market for...

Rendering: Reed Architectural Group.
News, Real Estate

Developer Seeks Approvals for New Multifamily Residential Building in Palms

March 19, 2023

Read more
March 19, 2023

Helio, a Los Angeles-based real estate development firm, has submitted an application for a new multifamily residential building at 3734...

LADWP’s downtown headquarters, JFB. Photo: Photo: LADWP.
News

Los Angeles Water and Power Employees Plans to Invest Up to $500M in Real Estate in 2023

March 18, 2023

Read more
March 18, 2023

Pension fund in 2022 committed $850 million to new real estate investments Los Angeles Water and Power Employees is reportedly...
News

Are You Staying in Venice Over the Summer?

March 17, 2023

Read more
March 17, 2023

Spring is officially here, which means summer is just around the corner. Venice residents, what are your travel plans this...
News

Emerging Artist Jesse Liu Opens First-Ever Exhibition in Venice Gallery

March 17, 2023

Read more
March 17, 2023

“Spring Fever” currently on display at Yiwei Galler By Keemia Zhang Local artist Jesse Liu has opened her first solo...
News

LA City Council Asks Staff to Develop Report on Mental Health & Domestic Violence Calls

March 17, 2023

Read more
March 17, 2023

The proposed report will consider the current capacity and response times for the Mental Evaluation Unit and Domestic Abuse Response...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Prince Street Pizza up and Running in Venice

March 16, 2023

Read more
March 16, 2023

Famed NYC pizzeria Prince Street Pizza now open on Lincoln Boulevard just south Rose Avenue By Dolores Quintana The newest...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Two New Eateries Slatted for Boardwalk MDR

March 16, 2023

Read more
March 16, 2023

Winston Pies, Planta Cocina headed for shopping center By Dolores Quintana Marina Del Rey has two new restaurants to look...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

LA City Council Motion Seeks to Reduce Financial Burden on Street Vendors

March 16, 2023

Read more
March 16, 2023

The Los Angeles City Council’s Neighborhoods and Community Enrichment Committee approved a motion Wednesday calling for a study of the...

