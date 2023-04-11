Green Dog Dental Celebrates ‘Pet-chella’ With Open House and Ribbon Cutting in Venice

Local vendors and adoption opportunities for furry friends make the event a must-attend for animal lovers

Green Dog Dental’s newly designed clinic in Venice is all set to welcome furry friends and their owners for an open house and ribbon cutting ceremony on April 15. Dubbed “Pet-chella”, the event promises to be a fun-filled afternoon with food, live music, and cocktails.

The event will take place from 2-6 p.m. at the veterinary center located at 210 Main Street, Venice, CA 90291. Guided tours of the new facility will be provided, giving attendees a chance to check out the state-of-the-art clinic and meet the staff. Additionally, the event will feature adorable puppies and kittens available for adoption.

Pet owners are encouraged to bring their leashed pets to the event. The organizers have arranged for local vendors such as Triple Beam Pizza, Celsius, and more to offer new and exciting food options to guests. Live music will also be part of the entertainment for the day.

As an added bonus, those who RSVP will be entered into a drawing for a year’s worth of free non-anesthetic dental cleanings for their pets. Participating vendors include Tavern-on-Main, Cavendish Clinic, Santa Monica Dog YoYo, Global Initiatives, Marley’s Mutts, Celsius, Live Fit, Triple Beam Pizza, and more.

The ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled to take place at 1:30 pm, followed by the open house from 2-6 pm. Interested attendees can RSVP below and be a part of this unique and exciting event.

https://mailchi.mp/9aee3b00ed45/pet-chella-rsvp