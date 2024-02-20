Portraiture Masterclass with Renowned Photographer Coming to Venice Beach

Participants will explore the boardwalk alongside Alan, honing their creativity and engaging with the local community.

Renowned photographer Alan Shapiro invites enthusiasts to a multi-day Street Portraiture Masterclass, blending in-person and virtual experiences from March 2 to the week of March 24. The in-person session unfolds on March 9 – 10, against the backdrop of Venice Beach Boardwalk.

This event caters to all experience levels, offering valuable insights and techniques for capturing dramatic street portraits. Participants will explore the boardwalk alongside Alan, honing their creativity and engaging with the local community.

The masterclass itinerary includes a Virtual Introductory Session (1) on Saturday, March 2, followed by a Day and a Half In-Person Photo Adventure in Venice Beach (2) on March 9 and 10. A Virtual Post-processing Session (3) follows, where Alan shares his start-to-finish editing and post-processing workflow. The experience concludes with Private One-on-One Image Reviews (4) scheduled for the week of March 18th – 24th, accommodating attendees’ schedules.

For more information, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/street-portraiture-masterclass-in-venice-beach-with-alan-shapiro-registration-782681560617?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.