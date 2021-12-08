December 8, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Celebrate the Holidays While Supporting Our Local Food Bank.

To celebrate the holidays Westside Food Bank has several in-person activities planned throughout the city. Video brought to you by Canyon Club.

in Food & Drink
Related Posts
Food & Drink, Video

Holiday Decorations and Recipes with Pomegranates

December 8, 2021

Read more
December 8, 2021

Pomegranates are a versatile fruit that can bring vibrant colors and flavors to holiday dishes and decorations. Video brought to...
Food & Drink, Video

Jonah’s Kitchen Serves Up Farm Fresh Fire Grilled Cuisine

December 2, 2021

Read more
December 2, 2021

Jonah’s Kitchen elevates the fast casual dining experience offering California inspired wood fire grilled organic dishes with Latin and Caribbean flare...
Food & Drink, Video

Sprouts vs Microgreens at The Santa Monica Farmers Market

December 1, 2021

Read more
December 1, 2021

What is the difference between sprouts and microgreens? Today we learn from a local farmer about the differences, nutrition, and...
Food & Drink, Video

Snackable Baby Corn at The Santa Monica Farmers Market

November 23, 2021

Read more
November 23, 2021

Looking for a quick, delicious, and fun snack? Baby corn could be the answer. Video brought to you by Avenir.
Food & Drink, Video

Santa Monica Brew Works Holiday Inspired Beers Have Arrived

November 23, 2021

Read more
November 23, 2021

Santa Monica Brew Works the one and only local brewery in Santa Monica has just come out with its bourbon...
Food & Drink, Video

Most Expensive Pizza In the World at Local Venice Restaurant

November 12, 2021

Read more
November 12, 2021

Brabu restaurant in Venice has a 24k Gold Pizza, a cannabis pizza, and even pizzas inspired by the upcoming holidays....
Food & Drink

Belcampo Closes Months After Mislabeling Allegations

November 10, 2021

Read more
November 10, 2021

Months after a video alleging the meat sold at Belcamp was not organic or locally sourced the Santa Monica storefront...
Food & Drink, Video

Christmas Lima Beans at The Santa Monica Farmers Market

November 10, 2021

Read more
November 10, 2021

Just in time for the holidays we discover the many different varieties of beans offered at the Santa Monica Farmers...
Food & Drink, Video

“Citrus Caviar” at The Santa Monica Farmers Market

November 3, 2021

Read more
November 3, 2021

Australian Finger Limes, also known as “citrus caviar” can be a great addition to holiday cocktails, salads, and more. Learn...
Food & Drink, Video

Pomegranate Season is Here!

October 27, 2021

Read more
October 27, 2021

Today at the Santa Monica Farmers Market we are learning all about Pomegranates from the local vendors. Video brought to...
Food & Drink

New Vegan Frozen Yogurt Shop Opens on Ocean Park

October 21, 2021

Read more
October 21, 2021

A new soft serve shop has popped up on the Westside. Yoga-urt offers a new all organic and vegan soft...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR