To celebrate the holidays Westside Food Bank has several in-person activities planned throughout the city. Video brought to you by Canyon Club.
Celebrate the Holidays While Supporting Our Local Food Bank.
Holiday Decorations and Recipes with Pomegranates
December 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Pomegranates are a versatile fruit that can bring vibrant colors and flavors to holiday dishes and decorations. Video brought to...
Jonah’s Kitchen Serves Up Farm Fresh Fire Grilled Cuisine
December 2, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Jonah’s Kitchen elevates the fast casual dining experience offering California inspired wood fire grilled organic dishes with Latin and Caribbean flare...
Sprouts vs Microgreens at The Santa Monica Farmers Market
December 1, 2021 Juliet Lemar
What is the difference between sprouts and microgreens? Today we learn from a local farmer about the differences, nutrition, and...
Snackable Baby Corn at The Santa Monica Farmers Market
November 23, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Looking for a quick, delicious, and fun snack? Baby corn could be the answer. Video brought to you by Avenir.
Santa Monica Brew Works Holiday Inspired Beers Have Arrived
November 23, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Santa Monica Brew Works the one and only local brewery in Santa Monica has just come out with its bourbon...
Most Expensive Pizza In the World at Local Venice Restaurant
November 12, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Brabu restaurant in Venice has a 24k Gold Pizza, a cannabis pizza, and even pizzas inspired by the upcoming holidays....
Belcampo Closes Months After Mislabeling Allegations
November 10, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Months after a video alleging the meat sold at Belcamp was not organic or locally sourced the Santa Monica storefront...
Christmas Lima Beans at The Santa Monica Farmers Market
November 10, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Just in time for the holidays we discover the many different varieties of beans offered at the Santa Monica Farmers...
“Citrus Caviar” at The Santa Monica Farmers Market
November 3, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Australian Finger Limes, also known as “citrus caviar” can be a great addition to holiday cocktails, salads, and more. Learn...
Pomegranate Season is Here!
October 27, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Today at the Santa Monica Farmers Market we are learning all about Pomegranates from the local vendors. Video brought to...
New Vegan Frozen Yogurt Shop Opens on Ocean Park
October 21, 2021 Juliet Lemar
A new soft serve shop has popped up on the Westside. Yoga-urt offers a new all organic and vegan soft...
