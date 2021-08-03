Gaywatch: Back To The Beach Returns to Venice

By Timothy Michael

Venice Pride hosted Gaywatch: Back To The Beach is back, a queer dance party at the only gay-owned and operated bar in Venice, James’ Beach.

Back by popular demand Gaywatch: Back to the Beach is an inclusive event to the LGBTQ+ community and will be taking place on the second Saturday of each month where attendees can enjoy music, cocktails and gogo dancers.

DJs Heidi Lawden and Aaron Colbert were featured on Saturday July 10th spinning tunes as hunky beach boys and butches in swim trunks danced the night away.

Tickets purchased go to support Venice Pride, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to saving lives through acceptance of diversity.

According to Venice Pride this is “a space for everyone to feel welcome. Racism, sexism, ableism, ageism, homophobia, transphobia, or any other form of discrimination will not be tolerated. All restrooms are gender inclusive. Everyone is free to use the restroom that best fits their gender identity or expression.”

Attendees must provide confirmation of vaccination or provide a negative Covid-19 test taken no more than 72 hrs prior. If neither vaccination or negative test can be confirmed attendees will be provided with PPE approved by the current requirements.