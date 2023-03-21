Los Angeles Institutions Offer Free Admission to LAUSD Students During Strike

Natural History Museum and La Brea Tar Pits provide free admission during three-day strike, Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens also offering free admission.

Two of Los Angeles’ most prominent institutions of learning have announced free admission for students and chaperones of the Los Angeles Unified School District during the planned three-day strike.

The Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County in Exposition Park and La Brea Tar Pits in Hancock Park stated that LAUSD students and their chaperones can take advantage of free admission starting Tuesday. However, free general admission does not include the Butterfly Pavilion and Dinosaur Encounters at NHM. Additionally, the Ice Age Encounters and screening of ‘Titans of the Ice Age 3D’ require an extra ticket for purchase at the La Brea Tar Pits.

The Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens has also offered free admission for K-12 students currently enrolled in LAUSD.

The district announced on Monday that schools would be closed Tuesday due to the strike. Workers joined picket lines amid rain on Tuesday morning.

Free admission tickets are available only at the ticket counters of both museums.