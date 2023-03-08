March 8, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Congressman Ted Lieu Secures Over $4M in Grants for Venice Family Clinic

Venice Family Clinic to receive $3.7 million for Early Head Start Program and $500,000 for furnishing and equipping the Rose Avenue Clinic

Congressman Ted W. Lieu (D-Los Angeles County) has announced that Venice Family Clinic will receive a $3,748,135 grant through the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for the Early Head Start Program. 

Venice Family Clinic is a nonprofit community health center providing comprehensive care to over 45,000 people in need from the Santa Monica Mountains through the South Bay. 

Early Head Start (EHS) programs provide child development and family support services to low-income families with infants and toddlers under the age of three, as well as pregnant women. Congressman Lieu’s office noted that each year Lieu supports “robust” funding for Head Start programs throughout the appropriations process.

“Studies have shown that the most important impact you can have on a human being is when they are under five years old. No children – no matter their family’s socioeconomic status – should be left behind when it comes to their early development. That’s why I’ve always supported Early Head Start programs, which promote the social, cognitive, physical, and emotional development of children under three while also supporting their parents as they move toward self-sufficiency. I’m especially pleased this funding will be awarded to Venice Family Clinic, an amazing health center that already provides exceptional care and services to families across Los Angeles County,” Lieu said in a statement. 

In addition to advocating for Head Start, Congressman Lieu also secured a separate $500,000 in federal funding for Venice Family Clinic in the FY23 appropriations process. This funding will go toward furnishing and equipping the Rose Avenue Clinic.

Related Posts
News, Upbeat Beat

Friends of Venice Library Hosting Book Sale

March 8, 2023

March 8, 2023

This year’s book sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, April 1st Friends of the...

Last year, the collaborative’s vans recorded 6,000 encounters with unhoused patients and provided medications more than 1,500 times. Photo: Chris Flynn.
News, Upbeat Beat

California Department of Health Care Services Funds $25.3 Million Grant for UCLA’s Homeless Healthcare Initiative

March 8, 2023

March 8, 2023

The grant will fund new equipment and staff, including community health workers to assess patient needs ​​The UCLA Health Homeless...

Photo: Facebook (LADWP).
News

Councilmembers Call for LADWP to Report on Response to Record-Breaking Winter Storm

March 6, 2023

March 6, 2023

Recent storm left over 140,000 ratepayers without power By Sam Catanzaro Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky – who represents Century City and...

Photo: Tyler Hogan.
News, Real Estate

Lead Singer of Young the Giant Buys Cozy Venice Home With 940 Square Feet For $2M

March 5, 2023

March 5, 2023

Sameer Gadhi and wife pay $100,000 over asking price for two-bedroom home By Dolores Quintana The lead singer of the...

Rendering: Studio One Eleven.
News, Real Estate

Construction Progresses on New Permanent Supportive Housing Complex in Venice

March 5, 2023

March 5, 2023

The Journey from Venice Community Housing Corp. will bring 90 apartments to Lincoln  Boulevard After eight months of construction, progress...
News, Real Estate

Brookfield Corp. Defaults on $784M Loans for Two Buildings

March 5, 2023

March 5, 2023

Brookfield fails to pay a $465 million loan package for the Gas Company Tower at 555 W. 5th St. and...
News

Proposal Backed by LA County Board of Supervisors Seeks to Prevent Discrimination Based on Past Criminal Records

March 3, 2023

March 3, 2023

Ordinance that would prevent most businesses in unincorporated areas of the county from excluding job applicants with past criminal records...
News

LAPD Citizen’s Academy Takes Students on Tour of Air Support and Communications Facilities

March 3, 2023

March 3, 2023

The LAPD West Bureau has announced plans to start a Citizen’s Academy at the end of March in the mid-city...

Photo: Chester Brown.
News

Mar Vista Cardiac Arrest Survivor Reunited With LAFD Rescuers

March 3, 2023

March 3, 2023

52-year-old man stops by at Fire Station 62 Wednesday to thank LAFD responders Over the summer, Los Angeles City Firefighters...
News

Survey: Should Venice Beach Host an Olympic Games Event?

March 3, 2023

March 3, 2023

Despite having a world-class skate park, waves to surf and sandy beaches for volleyball, Venice Beach will not be hosting...

Dining, Food & Drink, News

Restaurateurs in SoCal Hit Hard by Record-High Natural Gas Costs

March 2, 2023

March 2, 2023

Some owners forced to raise prices and consider temporarily closing due to spike in gas costs Restaurants in Southern California...

Photo: GoFundMe.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Organizers Rally to Help Homeless Chef Clive Jackson

March 2, 2023

March 2, 2023

Goal of organizers is to raise enough funds for future costs of permanent housing By Dolores Quintana Former restaurateur Chef...

Enrique Olvera in Chef's Table (2015). Photo: Netflix.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Celebrated Chef Enrique Olvera to Open Atla Venice on Abbot Kinney

March 2, 2023

March 2, 2023

Restaurants will open in former Adrift Burger Bar space later this year By Dolores Quintana Abbot Kinney will soon be...
News, Upbeat Beat

Marina del Rey’s Ritz Carlton to Host Class of 2023 Senior Recognition Dinner-Dance by NCL Westside Chapter

March 1, 2023

March 1, 2023

Career Panel Event and Class of 2023 Senior Recognition dance set for March 5 and 11 National Charity League Westside...
News, Upbeat Beat

Get In Your Feelings: Writing for Emotional Intelligence Workshop in Venice

March 1, 2023

March 1, 2023

Workshop set for this Saturday at Beyond Baroque A four-hour workshop titled “Get In Your Feelings: Writing for Emotional Intelligence”...

