Congressman Ted Lieu Secures Over $4M in Grants for Venice Family Clinic

Venice Family Clinic to receive $3.7 million for Early Head Start Program and $500,000 for furnishing and equipping the Rose Avenue Clinic

Congressman Ted W. Lieu (D-Los Angeles County) has announced that Venice Family Clinic will receive a $3,748,135 grant through the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for the Early Head Start Program.

Venice Family Clinic is a nonprofit community health center providing comprehensive care to over 45,000 people in need from the Santa Monica Mountains through the South Bay.

Early Head Start (EHS) programs provide child development and family support services to low-income families with infants and toddlers under the age of three, as well as pregnant women. Congressman Lieu’s office noted that each year Lieu supports “robust” funding for Head Start programs throughout the appropriations process.

“Studies have shown that the most important impact you can have on a human being is when they are under five years old. No children – no matter their family’s socioeconomic status – should be left behind when it comes to their early development. That’s why I’ve always supported Early Head Start programs, which promote the social, cognitive, physical, and emotional development of children under three while also supporting their parents as they move toward self-sufficiency. I’m especially pleased this funding will be awarded to Venice Family Clinic, an amazing health center that already provides exceptional care and services to families across Los Angeles County,” Lieu said in a statement.

In addition to advocating for Head Start, Congressman Lieu also secured a separate $500,000 in federal funding for Venice Family Clinic in the FY23 appropriations process. This funding will go toward furnishing and equipping the Rose Avenue Clinic.