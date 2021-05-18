An extension may be coming for the Ballona Creek Bike Path. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.
Edify TV: Ballona Bike Path Getting Longer?
Arson Investigators Say 48-Year-Old Homeless Man Started Palisades Fire
May 18, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Arson investigators say 48-year-old as a transient set fire that has burned over 1,000 acres By Sam Catanzaro Officials have...
Edify TV: Venice Bakery Owner Speaks About Recent Burglary
May 18, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
“This is my second home so it’s kind of like somebody is coming into my living room and wasn’t invited,” says...
Edify TV: Culver City Ivy Station Complete
Four years of construction and $350 million dollars later, the Culver City Ivy Station development is ready for people to...
Sew to Go?
May 14, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local sewing school The Sew Chateau found a unique way to survive pandemic closures and has finally reopened for business....
Vote Centers Open for Local Special Primary Election
May 18 Assembly District 54 Special Primary Election underway By Sam Catanzaro Vote centers are now open for the District...
Bonin Proposal to Make More Westside Homeless Shelters Passes Committee
LA City Council’s Homelessness and Poverty Committee advances controversial proposal By Sam Catanzaro A plan to bring more homeless shelters...
Dim Sum Specialist Opening Venice Boulevard Restaurant
Iron Teapot coming to 10306 Venice Boulevard in Palms By Kerry Slater A dim sum restaurant is opening on Venice...
Los Angeles Looking to Make Outdoor Dining Program Permanent
LA City Council instructions agencies to report on feasibility of making Al Fresco program permanent By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles...
Great White Sharks Closer Than We Think
May 13, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Carlos Gauna captures great white sharks just off shore at many Westside beaches, learn more in this video brought to...
Venice High School Named Among Top Schools in Country
May 11, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
U.S. News and World Report releases annual report By Toi Creel Out of nearly 20,000 schools nationwide, Venice High School...
Edify TV: A Look Into the Cold War-Era as Wende Museum Reopens
With relics of the Cold War-era on display, the Wende Museum in Culver City has reopened for in-person visits. Learn...
LAHSA Application for Permanent Housing Moves Online
Agency consolidates 15 different paper housing applications into one digital application By Chad Winthrop The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA)...
Apple Plans to Add More Than 3K Jobs in Culver City-Area
3,000 jobs coming by 2026 By Toi Creel Apple will be bringing over 3,000 jobs to the Westside. According to...
Venice Boulevard Development Would Replace Auto Shop, Dentist’s Office With 100+ Apartments
A development proposed for Venice Boulevard would see an auto-body repair shop and dentist’s office be replaced by a 100+...
Opinion: A 22-Point Plan to Deal With LA’s Homelessness Situation
May 6, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
By Jeff Hall People are freaking out about the homelessness issue – and with good reason. The sidewalk camps are...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test
DIGITAL
RECENT POSTS
Edify TV: Ballona Bike Path Getting Longer?
An extension may be coming for the Ballona Creek Bike Path. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa...Read more
POPULAR
Altercation at Rose Collective Ends in Arrest: YO! Venice Show – May 17, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Altercation at Rose Collective Ends in Arrest * LAFD Creates Fast...Read more