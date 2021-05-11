May 11, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Edify TV: A Look Into the Cold War-Era as Wende Museum Reopens

With relics of the Cold War-era on display, the Wende Museum in Culver City has reopened for in-person visits. Learn what is on display in this video made possible by the Bike Shop California.

Tents on Venice Beach May 5, 2021. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
LAHSA Application for Permanent Housing Moves Online

May 10, 2021

Agency consolidates 15 different paper housing applications into one digital application By Chad Winthrop The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA)...

A rendering of Apple's future Culver City offices.
Apple Plans to Add More Than 3K Jobs in Culver City-Area

May 10, 2021

3,000 jobs coming by 2026 By Toi Creel Apple will be bringing over 3,000 jobs to the Westside. According to...

10610-10628 West Venice Boulevard Rendering: Uriu and Associates.
Venice Boulevard Development Would Replace Auto Shop, Dentist’s Office With 100+ Apartments

May 10, 2021

A development proposed for Venice Boulevard would see an auto-body repair shop and dentist’s office be replaced by a 100+...

"Some might find the following proposals “mean,” or “cruel.” In my opinion, our current policy is the cruelest policy of all, because nothing meaningful ever changes," writes Jeff Hall. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Opinion: A 22-Point Plan to Deal With LA’s Homelessness Situation

May 6, 2021

By Jeff Hall People are freaking out about the homelessness issue – and with good reason. The sidewalk camps are...

Photo: Sinners and Saints (Facebook).
Venice Bakery’s Cash Registered Stolen

May 6, 2021

A Venice bakery had its cash registered stolen following a smash and grab robbery this week. According to the Los...

Left: Loqui. Right: Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams. Photos: Facebook.
Tacos and Ice Cream Highlight New Playa Vista Dining and Retail Center

May 6, 2021

Loqui, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams highlight new complex  By Toi Creel A popular taqueria and ice cream shop highlight a...

Left to right: portobello mushroom, beef seekh kebab and tandoori chicken tinga tacos from Tikka Taco on the Venice Beach Boardwalk. Photo: Kerry Slater.
Food Review: Tikka Taco Bringing Desi Flavors to Venice Beach Boardwalk

May 6, 2021

Checking in a Tikka Taco, 1425 Ocean Front Walk By Kerry Slater Tikka Taco, a new spot on the Venice...
Details on Venice Boulevard Mixed-Use Proposal

May 4, 2021

More apartments could soon be coming to this lot on Venice Boulevard in Palms. Learn more in this video made...
Venice’s Fox Theater Revamp

May 4, 2021

A developer wants to revamp the historic Fox Theater building in Venice. Learn more in this video made possible by...
Edify TV: Site Work Begins on Nearly Billion Dollar LAX Station

May 4, 2021

Site work has begun for a nearly billion dollar light rail transit station coming to LAX. Learn more in this...
Edify TV: Concert Capacity Rules Issue for Small Venues

May 4, 2021

Live music is back in LA County but the owner of a Westside jazz club says reopening will have to...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Woman Gives Birth on Venice Beach Boardwalk

May 3, 2021

LAFD transport mother and newborn to hospital following Sunday birth  By Sam Catanzaro A reported homeless woman gave birth on...
Edify TV: Could Penmar Golf Course Become Affordable Housing?

April 29, 2021

Under a state bill facilities like Penmar golf course could be converted into space for affordable housing. Learn more in...
Italian-Style Raw Seafood Bar Comes to Main Street

April 29, 2021

Crudo e Nudo, a new Italian-style raw seafood bar on the Westside offers sustainably sourced fresh fish, shellfish and crustaceans....

Photo: LAPD Pacific Division (Facebook).
Suspect at Large in Venice Beach Boardwalk Shooting

April 28, 2021

One person transported to hospital in stable condition Wednesday morning By Sam Catanzaro A suspect remains at large following a...

