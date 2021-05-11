With relics of the Cold War-era on display, the Wende Museum in Culver City has reopened for in-person visits. Learn what is on display in this video made possible by the Bike Shop California.
Edify TV: A Look Into the Cold War-Era as Wende Museum Reopens
LAHSA Application for Permanent Housing Moves Online
Agency consolidates 15 different paper housing applications into one digital application By Chad Winthrop The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA)...
Apple Plans to Add More Than 3K Jobs in Culver City-Area
3,000 jobs coming by 2026 By Toi Creel Apple will be bringing over 3,000 jobs to the Westside. According to...
Venice Boulevard Development Would Replace Auto Shop, Dentist’s Office With 100+ Apartments
A development proposed for Venice Boulevard would see an auto-body repair shop and dentist’s office be replaced by a 100+...
Opinion: A 22-Point Plan to Deal With LA’s Homelessness Situation
By Jeff Hall People are freaking out about the homelessness issue – and with good reason. The sidewalk camps are...
Venice Bakery’s Cash Registered Stolen
A Venice bakery had its cash registered stolen following a smash and grab robbery this week. According to the Los...
Tacos and Ice Cream Highlight New Playa Vista Dining and Retail Center
Loqui, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams highlight new complex By Toi Creel A popular taqueria and ice cream shop highlight a...
Food Review: Tikka Taco Bringing Desi Flavors to Venice Beach Boardwalk
Checking in a Tikka Taco, 1425 Ocean Front Walk By Kerry Slater Tikka Taco, a new spot on the Venice...
Details on Venice Boulevard Mixed-Use Proposal
May 4, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
More apartments could soon be coming to this lot on Venice Boulevard in Palms. Learn more in this video made...
Venice’s Fox Theater Revamp
A developer wants to revamp the historic Fox Theater building in Venice. Learn more in this video made possible by...
Edify TV: Site Work Begins on Nearly Billion Dollar LAX Station
Site work has begun for a nearly billion dollar light rail transit station coming to LAX. Learn more in this...
Edify TV: Concert Capacity Rules Issue for Small Venues
Live music is back in LA County but the owner of a Westside jazz club says reopening will have to...
Woman Gives Birth on Venice Beach Boardwalk
May 3, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
LAFD transport mother and newborn to hospital following Sunday birth By Sam Catanzaro A reported homeless woman gave birth on...
Edify TV: Could Penmar Golf Course Become Affordable Housing?
Under a state bill facilities like Penmar golf course could be converted into space for affordable housing. Learn more in...
Italian-Style Raw Seafood Bar Comes to Main Street
Crudo e Nudo, a new Italian-style raw seafood bar on the Westside offers sustainably sourced fresh fish, shellfish and crustaceans....
Suspect at Large in Venice Beach Boardwalk Shooting
April 28, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
One person transported to hospital in stable condition Wednesday morning By Sam Catanzaro A suspect remains at large following a...
