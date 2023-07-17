Venice Shorts: Linus Has a Major Presence on Lincoln!

Formerly on Abbot Kinney, Linus Leads the Way With the New and Populating Retail Along This Busy Venice Corridor

By Nick Antonicello

It’s almost two years since LINUS made the trek from Abbot Kinney to Lincoln and like a retailing pied piper, that migration has led to a trend and a host of other new businesses joining them.

It was a major move in wake of the pandemic, but this space dwarfs the old location in design and presence.

The Venice showroom, located at 1901 Lincoln has an array of bikes starting at around $900 and their new electric bike collection beginning at about $2,000.

The space is open and airy as they carry quite an assortment of choices on the floor while showcasing their electric bicycles in what can be regarded as a changing trend.

But LINUS remains a one-stop retailer of sorts who sees their bike as a way to navigate the neighborhood providing baskets and other accessories that make local travel safe and convenient.

Bikes for adults, bikes for the true cycling aficionado, and bikes for parents as well as their children makes the LINUS line of choices practical, economical, and most of all a local consumer purchase.

This corner location off a walk street is interesting and complimentary to the wave of new retail that is becoming popular in a new and reinvigorated strip of Lincoln Boulevard.

You can visit them online at www.linusbike.com or via e-mail at Veniceshowroom@linusbike.com

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-year resident and covers all things Venice. Have a take or a tip? Contact him at nantoni@mindspring.com