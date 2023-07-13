Small Dog Dies a Month After Being Kicked by Homeless Man

A Gofundme to Support Treatment of the Dog Surpassed Its Initial Goal of $10,000

By Zach Armstrong

Bart the Yorkshire terrier, a small dog that was kicked by a homeless man in Venice last month, has died after extensive veterinarian treatment, Patch reported.

On June 14, the dog was sent flying into a bobcat tractor trailer after a man approached and kicked the pet. The suspect identified as Michael Langman, 39, was arrested on scene after the victim and witnesses prevented him from escaping. A subsequent GoFundMe that was set up to support treatment of the dog surpassed its initial goal of $10,000 with $32,213 in donations.

Langman has a scheduled court date on July 17, Patch reported. Rosenfeld is searching for a burial place for Bart, such as a garden. Plans for a vigil are also in the works.