July 11, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Nick Antonicello

Venice Shorts: A History of Homelessness at Flower

Here Is a 11-Year Photographic Timeline of the Conditions at Flower

By Nick Antonicello

While the current conditions at Flower are no longer held hostage by homeless encampments, here is a 11-year history of the conditions that took place and now finally things will have changed for the better.

What this time frame presents is the inaction and failure of LA city officials to address these concerns for over a decade, despite the fact the LA City Budget will appropriate some $1.3 billion dollars moving forward!

It is an outrageous amount of money that is seemingly being wasted and squandered with little in results, other than fostering and feeding a cottage industry of bureaucrats and not-for-profit agencies and alike that have lived off city spending, but have failed to produce any semblance of progress for taxpayers flipping the bill.

Sources at Flower tell us they fear for a back slide of sorts as the fencing is being taken down similar to the Venice Free Public Library and Memorial Park, just east of that facility.

It is up to Venetians to be diligent, and not to allow these encampments to return as Venice need not be the containment zone of CD-11 or the second largest homeless population outside of Skid Row.

The date of the photographs below are as follows in order: 2011, 2014, 2017, 2022

in Hard news
Related Posts
Photo: Getty Images
Hard news

Tesla Hiring For Marina del Rey Test Driver

July 10, 2023

Read more
July 10, 2023

The Driver Will Collect Data, Initiate Recording Devices and Debug Software By Zach Armstrong Tesla is seeking a temporary test...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard news

Venice Shorts; Bass, Park, Lahsa Address the State of Homelessness in Cd-11, Venice

July 7, 2023

Read more
July 7, 2023

While Homelessness  Continues to Increase by Double-Digits, City Officials Remain Optimistic Things Can Turn Around! By Nick Antonicello With roughly...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard news

Water Main Burst Leads to Minor Flooding in Venice Homes

July 6, 2023

Read more
July 6, 2023

Residents Observed a Developing Pothole at the Location According to CBS Los Angeles, a water main burst in a Venice...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard news

Suspect Flees on Foot After Three Are Wounded in Shooting

July 6, 2023

Read more
July 6, 2023

Another Suspect Was Uncooperative With Police By Zach Armstrong One suspect gunman is in custody while another fled on foot...

Photo: ABC7
Hard news

Venice Fine Wines Robbed in Dramatic Saturday Evening Heist!

July 6, 2023

Read more
July 6, 2023

Some 600 Rare Bottles of Wine Stolen Over a Three-Hour Period With an Estimated Value Between $500,000-$700,000!  By Nick Antonicello...

Photo: Instagram: @writersguildwest
Hard news

City Council Shows Support for WGA Strike

July 3, 2023

Read more
July 3, 2023

Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky Co-introduced the Motion The City Council unanimously expressed support for the Writers Guild of America’s demands on...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard news

Fourth of July Fireworks Taking Place at Marina Del Rey

June 29, 2023

Read more
June 29, 2023

Visitors Can Also Savor Dinner at Waterfront Restaurants Fourth of July Fireworks are coming to Marina del Rey on Tuesday...

Photo: Instagram: @bornxraised
Hard news

Founder of Venice-Based Born X Raised Dies Following Car Accident

June 29, 2023

Read more
June 29, 2023

The News Sparked Social Media Tributes From the Hip-Hop and Fashion Communities By Zach Armstrong Chris “Spanto” Printup, known as...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard news

Sea Lion Resting Zone Opens at Venice Amid Toxic Algae Bloom

June 29, 2023

Read more
June 29, 2023

Sea Lions Affected by Toxic Algae Have Been Left Stranded on Beaches Ill sea lions are washing up on shores...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard news

Venice Shorts: Encampment at Mildred and Getting Increases, Residents Concerned!

June 26, 2023

Read more
June 26, 2023

An Increase in Campers Has Made the Situation Apparently Worse By Nick Antonicello VENICE – Area residents at Canal and...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard news

RV Explosion Leads To Arrest on Suspicion of Domestic Violence

June 26, 2023

Read more
June 26, 2023

Footage Shows Two Individuals Barely Escaping the Fire Surveillance footage captured two individuals narrowly escaping an RV shortly after becoming...
Hard news, Video

(Video) Homeless Encampment Resident Shares Her Story

June 23, 2023

Read more
June 23, 2023

A woman living in a parked RV in Venice, California shares her story with Yo Venice! @yovenicenews A homeless encampment...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard news

Votes on Historic Designation, House of Pies Tree Replacement Postponed by Council

June 22, 2023

Read more
June 22, 2023

The Preserving Public Places Committee Has To Be Reapproved By Zach Armstrong Due to a rule that says ad hoc...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard news

Man Throwing Wood From Venice Roof Now Being Evaluated

June 22, 2023

Read more
June 22, 2023

Initial Efforts To Communicate With the Subject Were Unsuccessful On June 19, at approximately 10:50 p.m., LAPD officers responded to...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard news

Once-A-Week Street Sweeping Could Return to Venice

June 20, 2023

Read more
June 20, 2023

Once-Every-Two Week Sweeping Is a Result of the City’s Pandemic Emergency Order By Zach Armstrong The Venice Neighborhood Council is...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR