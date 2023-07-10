Venice Shorts: A History of Homelessness at Flower

Here Is a 11-Year Photographic Timeline of the Conditions at Flower

By Nick Antonicello

While the current conditions at Flower are no longer held hostage by homeless encampments, here is a 11-year history of the conditions that took place and now finally things will have changed for the better.

What this time frame presents is the inaction and failure of LA city officials to address these concerns for over a decade, despite the fact the LA City Budget will appropriate some $1.3 billion dollars moving forward!

It is an outrageous amount of money that is seemingly being wasted and squandered with little in results, other than fostering and feeding a cottage industry of bureaucrats and not-for-profit agencies and alike that have lived off city spending, but have failed to produce any semblance of progress for taxpayers flipping the bill.

Sources at Flower tell us they fear for a back slide of sorts as the fencing is being taken down similar to the Venice Free Public Library and Memorial Park, just east of that facility.

It is up to Venetians to be diligent, and not to allow these encampments to return as Venice need not be the containment zone of CD-11 or the second largest homeless population outside of Skid Row.

The date of the photographs below are as follows in order: 2011, 2014, 2017, 2022