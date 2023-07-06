Water Main Burst Leads to Minor Flooding in Venice Homes

Residents Observed a Developing Pothole at the Location

According to CBS Los Angeles, a water main burst in a Venice residential alley just after midnight on Thursday.

The burst caused water to shoot approximately 60 feet into the air, resulting in homes being sprayed. Two homes located in the alley behind the 300 block of E. Grand Boulevard experienced minor flooding and were affected by rocks and debris from the incident.

Local residents in the vicinity had observed a developing pothole at the location where the water main burst occurred.

No other information was immediately available.