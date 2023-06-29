Founder of Venice-Based Born X Raised Dies Following Car Accident

The News Sparked Social Media Tributes From the Hip-Hop and Fashion Communities

By Zach Armstrong

Chris “Spanto” Printup, known as the co-founder of Venice-based streetwear brand Born x Raised, died three days after a car accident that occurred in Albuquerque, NM.

He leaves behind a wife and three children.

News of Printup’s death sparked widespread social media tributes from the hip-hop and fashion communities. Model and actress Julia Fox, comedian Jay Mendoza, hip-hop mogul Ben Baller and Born x Raised co-founder Alex “2Tone” Erdmann were among those showing love for Printup on Twitter and Instagram.

“To everyone who has been a part of this story, and there are a lot of you, thank you from the bottom of our hearts for everything you’ve done, big and small. You’re all a part of Spanto’s legacy.” Erdmann said in a statement.

Founded in 2013 while Printup was incarcerated, Born x Raised is a clothing brand that embraces the people of Los Angeles along with the city’s culture. The L.A. Times, The New York Times and Vogue have highlighted the brand. Born x Raised has also collaborated with Levi’s, Nike, LAFC and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In a recent Instagram post, Printup reflected on his life over the past decade, saying “Growing up my dad was homeless and my mom was mentally ill – I spent a lot of time in and out of the system from an early age from central juvenile hall to many years spent in the county.” He went on to reveal that he had been battling cancer since 2013, adding “what I’m getting at is life is hard for everyone and I want anyone to know, that if you’re feeling discouraged or like life has given you too many handicaps – IT’S OKAY. You’re going to be fine, things will get better.”