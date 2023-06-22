Man Throwing Wood From Venice Roof Now Being Evaluated

Initial Efforts To Communicate With the Subject Were Unsuccessful

On June 19, at approximately 10:50 p.m., LAPD officers responded to a radio call in the vicinity of Market Street and Main Street about an adult male on top of a Metropolitan Transit Bus. Upon arrival, officers attempted to engage in conversation with the male subject, but he fled and climbed onto the roof of a nearby vacant building.

Officers continued their efforts to communicate, urging him to descend from the roof. During the interaction, the subject threw a piece of wood onto the ground. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Mental Evaluation Unit arrived on the scene, but efforts to communicate were unsuccessful. Eventually, officials decided to discontinue their involvement in the incident.

The next day, officers received another radio call reporting a male subject on the roof. Pacific officers returned to the location, and the male subject complied with the officer’s request to descend from the roof and seek assistance. He was then transported to a local hospital for evaluation.