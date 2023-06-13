Weekly Vintage Clothing Pop-up Comes to Venice

Complimentary Drinks and a DJ Will Be There

Moonlight Studio has announced its weekly “Vintage, Upcycled & Contemporary Clothing Pop-Up” event, held every Sunday from 10:00 a.m. until sunset. Located at 1517 Park Row, right under the Venice Sign, this clothing sale aims to bring a delightful shopping experience.

At the event, attendees will have the opportunity to peruse influencer racks, browse vintage collections from celebrities and artists, and explore a selection of designs from different featured designers and brands each Sunday.

Jackie Rain will be DJing and playing her keytar. There will also be complimentary drinks.

The event will take place at Moonlight Studio located at 1517 Park Row, Venice, CA. For more information or tickets, go to https://allevents.in/los%20angeles/vintage-upcycled-and-contemporary-clothing-pop-up-in-venice-beach/10000430034744497.