December 28, 2021
An anti-vax mural on the side of the Potter Building in November (1305 Ocean Front Walk). Photo: Sam Catanzaro.

Venice’s Top Articles of 2021

From COVID-19 and development to crime and politics as usual, 2021 was a busy year in the Venice news cycle. As the year comes to a close, here are the top stories from each month.

Venice Homeless Encampment Fire Spreads to Boardwalk Building

January 13, 2021 – Over 100 firefighters responded this week to a fire that started at a Venice homeless encampment before spreading to a 68-year-old building. Full article here.

Venice Home Sales Spike in Part due to ‘Silicon Beach’ Transplants

February 12, 2021 – A recent report says that single-family home sales in the Venice-area have spiked the past year in part due to East Coast and Northern California buyers “moving live within the close reach of Silicon Beach.” Full article here.

Homeless Man Pleads Not Guilty to the Killing of Elderly Venice Photographer

March 25, 2021 – A man pleaded not guilty this week to homicide and elder abuse charges in the death of 76-year-old John DeCindis. Full article here.

Bonin Proposes Westside Shelters Including in Fisherman’s Village and Pacific Palisades

April 2, 2021 – Councilmember Mike Bonin has proposed bringing homeless shelters to Fisherman’s Village, Pacific Palisades among other Westside locations. Full article here.

Venice High School Named Among Top Schools in Country

May 11, 2021 – Out of nearly 20,000 schools nationwide, Venice High School earned spot #2,095 in the U.S. News and World Report‘s annual high school rankings. Full article here.

Knife-Wielding Woman Comes Within Feet of LA Mayoral Candidate Joe Buscaino at Venice Beach Rally

June 7, 2021 – A woman wielding a knife got within feet of LA mayoral candidate Joe Buscaino at a Venice Beach rally this morning. Full article here.

Hyperion Spill Discharges 17 Million Gallons of Raw Sewage Into Santa Monica Bay

July 12, 2021 – 17 million gallons of raw sewage spilled into Santa Monica Bay Sunday night. Full article here.

Report Advises Against Most Westside Homeless Shelter Locations Following Bonin’s Call for Feasibility Study

August 13, 2021 – Bringing homeless shelters to Will Rogers and Dockweiler beaches, Mar Vista and Westchester parks alongside other locations is infeasible, city officials concluded in a recent report. Full article here.

Recall Bonin Leader’s Home Vandalized After Address Posted on Twitter

September 21, 2021 – Katrina Schmitt, one of the leaders of the Recall Mike Bonin campaign, says the glass front door of her home in Venice was smashed last Thursday around 8:30 p.m after her address was posted on the Twitter account of an anti-recall campaign. Full article here.

Landlord Sues Snap Over Fire At Former Venice Office

October 16, 2021 – A Venice property owner is suing Snapchat for vacating a building that later burned down. Full article here.

Venice Beach Anti-Vax Poster Painted Over

November 23, 2021 – An anti-vaccination poster on Venice Beach has been painted over. Full article here.

LA City Clerk Confirms Bonin Recall Petition Headed to Verification Stage

December 6, 2021- The Los Angeles City Clerk has confirmed that the “raw number of signatures” on a recall petition against Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin is enough for it to proceed to the verification stage, which will occur over the next month. Full article here.

Related Posts
News, Video

Holiday Special 2021 The Year In Review: YO! Venice Show – December 27, 2021

December 27, 2021

Read more
December 27, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.This holiday special showcases the top news stories from 2021.All this and more...

Photo: Instagram (@gjelinarestaurant).
News

Venice Restaurant Reports 28 COVID-19 Cases Among Staff

December 21, 2021

Read more
December 21, 2021

Los Angeles bracing for winter surge of Omicron COVID-19 variant By Dolores Quintana  The winter surge of the Omicron COVID-19...

The new LA County District 3 map. Credit: LA County (Official).
News

New LA County District for Venice More Conservative

December 20, 2021

Read more
December 20, 2021

Sheila Kuehl decries new District 3 By Dolores Quintana and Sam Catanzaro Last week a new map for LA County...
News, Video

Dead Body Found on Venice Blvd Police Investigate: YO! Venice Show – December 20, 2021

December 20, 2021

Read more
December 20, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Residents Outraged At Homeless Encampment Under The Ballona Creek Bridge * Police Investigate...

Photo: Getty
News, Real Estate

Stagnant Rent Growth Forecasted for Westside Cities and Neighborhoods

December 17, 2021

Read more
December 17, 2021

Lusk Center for Real Estate at USC releases annual study By Dolores Quintana The Lusk Center for Real Estate at...

Huntington Beach Oil Spill October 3. Photo: City of Huntington.
Crime, News

Texas Energy Company and Subsidiaries Indicted for Negligence During Oil Leak that Damaged SoCal Coastline

December 16, 2021

Read more
December 16, 2021

Amplify Energy faces charges in connection to Huntington Beach spill By Sam Catanzaro A Houston-based energy company and its subsidiaries...

The Venice Beach Boardwalk. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Crime, News

Venice Named the Most Dangerous Beach in Country According to Outforia Study

December 15, 2021

Read more
December 15, 2021

Outforia study ranks Venice Beach ahead of Daytona Beach and Waikiki By Dolores Quintana Outforia, a website of resources for...

Photo: catalinamuseum.org
News, Upbeat Beat

Free Holiday Concert by Loyola Marymount University Choir

December 14, 2021

Read more
December 14, 2021

Get in the spirit of the season with a reception for the Catalina Museum’s Paintings for the Holidays exhibition and...

The area near Lifeguard Tower 28 in Santa Monica. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

Body Found Near Venice Beach

December 13, 2021

Read more
December 13, 2021

Few details surrounding Sunday incident By Sam Catanzaro Officials are investigating a body that was found near Venice Beach over...

Rendering Credit: LA SkyRail Express
News, Transportation

Public Comment Is Open for the Sepulveda Pass Rail Line

December 13, 2021

Read more
December 13, 2021

Two meetings planned for January By Dolores Quintana Metro Los Angeles has opened public comment during the Environmental Review Phase...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

LA County, City Seek Dismissal of Homelessnes Lawsuits

December 13, 2021

Read more
December 13, 2021

Attorneys file dismissal motions in relation to LA Alliance for Human Rights case By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles city and...
News, Video

Dead Body Found Near Westside School Sparks Concern From Parents: YO! Venice Show – December 13, 2021

December 13, 2021

Read more
December 13, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Dead Body Found Near Westside School Sparks Concern From Parents* The Thatcher...

Photo: Getty Images.
News, Real Estate

Infrastructure Act Passage to Provide Billions for LA Public Projects

December 10, 2021

Read more
December 10, 2021

Sepulveda Transit Corridor, LAX modernization, and more to benefit from federal funds By Dolores Quintana Now that the Infrastructure Investment...
News

Marina Del Rey All Set to Make the Season Bright: 59th Annual Holiday Boat Parade and Holiday Lights Display Returns in December

December 9, 2021

Read more
December 9, 2021

Throughout December, nightly 4-10 p.m. Marina Lights at Burton Chace Park – 13650 Mindanao Way There’s nothing more festive than...

David Wright. Photo: LA Mayor’s Office
Crime, News

Former Head of LADWP Agrees to Plead Guilty to Bribery Charge

December 9, 2021

Read more
December 9, 2021

The former general manager of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) has agreed to plead guilty to...

