Venice’s Top Articles of 2021

From COVID-19 and development to crime and politics as usual, 2021 was a busy year in the Venice news cycle. As the year comes to a close, here are the top stories from each month.

Venice Homeless Encampment Fire Spreads to Boardwalk Building

January 13, 2021 – Over 100 firefighters responded this week to a fire that started at a Venice homeless encampment before spreading to a 68-year-old building. Full article here.

Venice Home Sales Spike in Part due to ‘Silicon Beach’ Transplants

February 12, 2021 – A recent report says that single-family home sales in the Venice-area have spiked the past year in part due to East Coast and Northern California buyers “moving live within the close reach of Silicon Beach.” Full article here.

Homeless Man Pleads Not Guilty to the Killing of Elderly Venice Photographer

March 25, 2021 – A man pleaded not guilty this week to homicide and elder abuse charges in the death of 76-year-old John DeCindis. Full article here.

Bonin Proposes Westside Shelters Including in Fisherman’s Village and Pacific Palisades

April 2, 2021 – Councilmember Mike Bonin has proposed bringing homeless shelters to Fisherman’s Village, Pacific Palisades among other Westside locations. Full article here.

Venice High School Named Among Top Schools in Country

May 11, 2021 – Out of nearly 20,000 schools nationwide, Venice High School earned spot #2,095 in the U.S. News and World Report‘s annual high school rankings. Full article here.

Knife-Wielding Woman Comes Within Feet of LA Mayoral Candidate Joe Buscaino at Venice Beach Rally

June 7, 2021 – A woman wielding a knife got within feet of LA mayoral candidate Joe Buscaino at a Venice Beach rally this morning. Full article here.

Hyperion Spill Discharges 17 Million Gallons of Raw Sewage Into Santa Monica Bay

July 12, 2021 – 17 million gallons of raw sewage spilled into Santa Monica Bay Sunday night. Full article here.

Report Advises Against Most Westside Homeless Shelter Locations Following Bonin’s Call for Feasibility Study

August 13, 2021 – Bringing homeless shelters to Will Rogers and Dockweiler beaches, Mar Vista and Westchester parks alongside other locations is infeasible, city officials concluded in a recent report. Full article here.

Recall Bonin Leader’s Home Vandalized After Address Posted on Twitter

September 21, 2021 – Katrina Schmitt, one of the leaders of the Recall Mike Bonin campaign, says the glass front door of her home in Venice was smashed last Thursday around 8:30 p.m after her address was posted on the Twitter account of an anti-recall campaign. Full article here.

Landlord Sues Snap Over Fire At Former Venice Office

October 16, 2021 – A Venice property owner is suing Snapchat for vacating a building that later burned down. Full article here.

Venice Beach Anti-Vax Poster Painted Over

November 23, 2021 – An anti-vaccination poster on Venice Beach has been painted over. Full article here.

LA City Clerk Confirms Bonin Recall Petition Headed to Verification Stage

December 6, 2021- The Los Angeles City Clerk has confirmed that the “raw number of signatures” on a recall petition against Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin is enough for it to proceed to the verification stage, which will occur over the next month. Full article here.