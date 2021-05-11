May 11, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Sam Catanzaro.

Venice High School Named Among Top Schools in Country

U.S. News and World Report releases annual report

By Toi Creel

Out of nearly 20,000 schools nationwide, Venice High School earned spot #2,095 in the U.S. News and World Report‘s annual high school rankings.

In addition, Venice High School was named #302 in California high schools (1,675 schools ranked) and #133 in Los Angeles Metro Area high schools. 

Among highlights behind Venice High’s ranking including an AP participation rate of 69 percent. The report also gave high marks to the school for its College Curriculum Breadth Index Rank of #1,141 nationwide. This shows the proportions of 12th graders who took and passed AP and IB exams in multiple areas. Venice High also ranked #1,703 nationwide in the report’s College Readiness Index Rank, showing the proportions of 12th graders who took and passed at least one AP or IB exam. 

In addition, the report noted the total minority enrollment is 86 percent, and 64 percent of students are economically disadvantaged. 

The rankings were based on six factors surrounding academic performance including college readiness, reading and math proficiency, reading and math performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum breadth and graduation rates. The data was taken from the 2018-2019 academic school year, therefore excluding data from the schoolyear rattled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

