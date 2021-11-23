November 24, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Black paint is seen covering what used to be an anti-vaccination mural on the Potter Building on Venice Beach. Photos: Sam Catanzaro

Venice Beach Anti-Vax Poster Painted Over

Ocean Front Walk poster reading “Leave the Vax, take the Cannoli” removed

By Sam Catanzaro

An anti-vaccination poster on Venice Beach has been painted over. 

“Leave the Vax, take the Cannoli,” read the provocative anti-vaccine mural that was painted on the side of a Venice Beach building last week. Tony Roman, the owner of Basilico’s Pasta e Vino in Huntington Beach, was the person responsible for this anti-vax message on the side of the Potter Building (1305 Ocean Front Walk). The mural referenced a scene from Francis Ford Coppola’s classic film, “The Godfather”, in which a mafia capo, Peter Clemenza, tells the button man, Rocco, to “Leave the gun, take the Cannoli”, after Rocco carried out the hit on the betrayer Paulie Gatto. 

The poster was met with disapproval from many residents of the building who found the message divisive. 

“For them to bring something divisive like that to our community, it was offensive to me. There is a lot of visceral response in the building,” Sherri Elidressi, a resident of the building, told the media.  

The poster seen November 22.

On Tuesday, November 23, the poster was gone, with black paint covering the space it had occupied. 

Following the removal, Roman took to social media condemning the building’s owner along with Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin, who represents Venice. 

“The cancel culture mob, and Los Angeles officials have pressured the building owner to cave. He has ordered the billboard company to remove the mural, claiming it’s offensive.   anti-American LA Councilman Mike Bonin led the charge. Time to remind him that he still lives in the United States of America,” Roman wrote on Instagram

Neither Bonin nor the owner of the building immediately responded to a request for comment. 

As reported by the Los Angeles Times, L.A. officials told the paper prior to the removal that they were reviewing whether the painting would be allowed to remain, “given that the property owner did not obtain a permit required to make alterations to a historic structure.” In 2018, City Council approved historic-cultural monument status for the 109-year-old building. 

“The city Planning Department’s office of historic resources must issue permits for murals on designated historic monuments. Because it did not in this instance, the restaurateur’s paint job will be referred to the Department of Building and Safety,” the Times reported. 

In the article, a spokesman for Bonin’s office said the Department of Building and Safety “will initiate an enforcement process.” 

This was the second time that Roman, who also refused to allow anyone in his restaurant to wear masks when the face-covering mandate was enacted, paid for a similar political message to be put up in a city outside of Huntington Beach. Roman paid for a billboard on La Cienega, near the Beverly Center, in West Hollywood that said, “Leave the mask, Take the Cannoli” in September of 2020.

Related Posts
Venice Students perform in The Nutcracker: (left to right): Back: Isabel Bugacov, Ezra Galambos, Lucy Dehnert, Lilly Olvera, Francisca Bugacov. Front: Archer Anderson, Heath Olvera, Ella Abramson. (Photo: Todd Lechtick)
Life and Arts, News, Upbeat Beat

Venice Teen Lilly Olvera To Dance Dew Drop Fairy In Westside Ballet’s “The Nutcracker”

November 23, 2021

Read more
November 23, 2021

Several Venice students also perform at The Broad Stage, opening  Nov. 27. Venice resident Lilly Olvera (17) has earned one...
News, Video

LA City Council To Consider Strict Encampment Ballot Measure: YO! Venice Show – November 22, 2021

November 22, 2021

Read more
November 22, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* LA City Council To Consider Strict Encampment Ballot Measure * Marina Del Rey...

An anti-vax mural on the side of the Potter Building (1305 Ocean Front Walk). Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

OC Restaurant Puts up Provocative Anti-Vax Mural on Venice Beach

November 22, 2021

Read more
November 22, 2021

Ocean Front Walk mural to remain in place for 60 days By Dolores Quintana “Leave the Vax, take the Cannoli,”...
News, Video

New Study Finds 1 in 5 Tweens Experience Cyberbullying

November 19, 2021

Read more
November 19, 2021

According to a recent study by the Cyberbullying Research center over 20% of tweens, aged 9 – 12 have experienced...
News, Video

Veterans Demand Answers to Homeless Crisis Outside Ted Lieu’s West LA Office

November 19, 2021

Read more
November 19, 2021

Veterans took to the streets and marched from the West LA VA campus to the office of Ted Lieu, seeking...

Photo: laparkrangers.com
Crime, News

Bonin Lone Dissenting Vote in Motion to Arm Park Rangers

November 18, 2021

Read more
November 18, 2021

Motion advances out of committee to arm rangers in City parks By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles’ Chief Park Ranger Joe...

Photo: Getty
Crime, News

LAPD Warns of Follow Home Robbery Trend

November 18, 2021

Read more
November 18, 2021

Department requests Information From The Public By Dolores Quintana The Robbery Homicide Division (RHD) of the LAPD has issued a...

Photo: Courtesy Alzheimer’s Association
News, Upbeat Beat

Over $100K Raised in the Santa Monica Walk to End Alzheimer’s

November 16, 2021

Read more
November 16, 2021

Nearly 350 participate in October 24 event at Santa Monica Pier By Sam Catanzaro Over 300 Westside participants raised $127,063...
News, Video

Local Church Seeks Community Help For Repairs

November 16, 2021

Read more
November 16, 2021

The Church in Ocean Park Is in need of a new roof after 100 years of service. Learn how you...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Transportation

Buscaino Seeks Revival of Ban on Residential Vehicle Dwellings

November 16, 2021

Read more
November 16, 2021

Lawmaker seeks to revive section 8502 of LA Municipal Code By Dolores Quintana   Los Angeles City Councilmember Joe Buscaino has...

Photo: Facebook (@LosAngelesFireDepartment).
News

Temporary Restraining Order Is Denied to LAFD Union in Vaccine Mandate Case

November 15, 2021

Read more
November 15, 2021

December 2 hearing set by judge By Dolores Quintana An application to the Superior Court of Los Angeles for a...
News, Video

LA City Council Considers Motion To Stop Big Tech From Flipping Homes: YO! Venice Show – November 15, 2021

November 15, 2021

Read more
November 15, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* LA City Council Considers Motion To Stop Big Tech From Flipping Homes *...
News

RAND Study: Unhoused Veterans Services Need to Be Tailored

November 11, 2021

Read more
November 11, 2021

Year-long study finds that few able to obtain permanent housing By Sam Catanzaro A year-long study of a group of...
News

Could a Public Bank of Los Angeles Become a Reality Soon?

November 11, 2021

Read more
November 11, 2021

LA City Council exploring the possibility of creating public bank By Dolores Quintana Assembly Bill 857 passed and was signed...

Photo: Facebook (@MikeBoninCD11). .
News

Bonin Recall Petitioners Say They Have More Than Enough Signatures to Trigger Special Election

November 11, 2021

Read more
November 11, 2021

Petition to recall councilmember files signatures with City Clerk By Sam Catanzaro A group petitioning to recall Los Angeles City...

