Hyperion Spill Discharges 17 Million Gallons of Raw Sewage Into Santa Monica Bay

Sunday night spillage occurs 1-mile offshore from Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant

By Sam Catanzaro

17 million gallons of raw sewage spilled into Santa Monica Bay Sunday night.

According to Heal the Bay, the sewage spill started at 7 p.m. on Sunday night and was stopped around 5 a.m. Monday morning.

“We understand 17 million gallons of raw sewage were spilled through the 1-mile outfall, which is directly offshore from the Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant in El Segundo,” Heal the Bay wrote in a fact sheet following the spillage.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn, who represents the area, said in a Tweet that a mechanical failure caused untreated sewage to be discharged into the ocean. Heal the Bay elaborated by saying that the inflow to the Hyperion plant was severely clogged and flooded the facility.

“The sewage left the facility untreated through the 1-mile pipe and outfall,” Heal the Bay said.

As of Monday afternoon, beaches from the Dockweiler RV Park to El Segundo were closed to the public for swimming as the City of LA and LA County Department of Public Health are currently testing beaches and water in the Santa Monica Bay.

“We recommend the public stay out of the water until further notice,” Heal the Bay said. “Bacteria and viruses in raw sewage are extremely dangerous to people and can carry a variety of diseases.”

Heal the Bay noted debris such as tampons and plastic trash were successfully filtered out of the spill before it made it to the ocean.

The last major such incident was in 2015 when 230 million gallons of sewage spilled into Santa Monica Bay. According to Heal the Bay, from 2020 to 2021, 75 sewage spills sent a total of 346,888 gallons into rivers, lakes, and streams within Los Angeles County, including a 222,542 gallon spill in February 2021 closed all the beaches in Long Beach.

This story is still developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.