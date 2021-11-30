December 1, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Facebook (@hitlivingfoundation).

Celebrities & Dog Lovers Unite in Venice Holiday Fundraiser Event

The HIT Living Foundation & Winston House in Venice is hosting a  Holiday “One Classy Mother Pupprer” fundraiser featuring celebrities, performer DJ Kilmore of Incubus, animal lovers and more to raise funds for the Hit Living Foundation.

The event will take place Saturday, December 4, from 2 p.m.- 5 p.m.. According to organizers, all funds will be used to get dogs “New Home Ready,” which provides dogs with a microchip, vaccines, leash, collar, tag, and harness. 

The HIT Living Foundation is a 100% foster-based animal rescue.  Founded in 2018, this nonprofit focuses on dog rescue, rehabilitation, and re-homing, as well as spay/neuter programs abroad.

The event will include drinks, appetizers, desserts, live performances by DJ Kilmore of Incubus and band Kids In America. There will also be a silent auction. Some of the major auction items include: custom piece by artist Risk, 5, VIP tickets to Chargers game, signed Fender Jaguar guitar by the band Incubus and a one night stay in the King Loft Suite at the Hollywood Roosevelt.

