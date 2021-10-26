October 27, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
The top three Herbalife24 Triathlon Los Angeles Men’s finishers. Photo: Official.

Herbalife Triathlon Returns to Venice

Vincent Luis and Emma Pallant-Browne take home $40,000 prize

By Chad Winthrop

Over 2,000 elite and amateur triathletes from around the world descended on Venice Beach last weekend for the return of The Herbalife24 Triathlon Los Angeles. 

The race, which took place on  Sunday, October 24, saw Vincent Luis of France and Emma Pallant-Browne of the United Kingdom, taking the top podium spots winning the $40,000 prize purse. According to event organizers, this year’s event welcomed more than 2,000 elite and amateur triathletes, as well as 60 pros from the United States, Asia, and South America who battled it out for the top prize.

“Angelenos came out and cheered on the thousands of athletes from around the world participating in today’s events,” said Ibi Montesino, senior vice president and managing director for Herbalife Nutrition, North America Region. “We thank our sponsors, elected officials, and everyone who made it possible to host this event safely.”

The event, which was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, followed COVID-19 safety protocols established by USA Triathlon. 

In the men’s elite division, Vincent Luis, who trains in Tinqueux, France, crossed the finish line with a time of 01:46:43. In second place, Ben Kanute from Phoenix, Arizona, completed the race in 01:47:55, and Miki Taagholt from Odense S, Denmark, captured the last podium spot in 01:48:14.

Winning the women’s elite division, Emma Pallant-Browne, who trains in Farnham, United Kingdom, crossed the finish line with a time of 02:02:42. In second place, Amy Sloan from Lafayette, Colorado, completed the race in 02:04:07 and Heather Jackson from Bend, Oregon, took the third-place position with 02:04:20.

Athletes began the ocean swim at Venice Beach. After participants exited the water, the race continued on bike down Venice Boulevard and through the heart of Los Angeles and finishing at the L.A. Live’s Xbox Plaza outdoor venue.

Also taking place throughout the day were relays as well as an Aquabike, a Bike Tour, and 5K Run/Walk.

Fundraising efforts from the 5k benefitted JDRF, this year’s non-profit of choice that works to fund Type 1 diabetes research. At the finish line, as part of an official check presentation, the organization was given a $100,000 donation.

