October 14, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Five Months Into Opening, Jonah’s Kitchen Is on Fire With Casual, ‘Made From Scratch’ Dishes

By Susan Payne 

Having a seat inside of Jonah’s Kitchen, an elevated, yet fast casual restaurant in Santa Monica, is like having a meal with the celebrity chef himself, an al-fresco cooking experience.

Chef Jonah Johnson opened the restaurant in June, inspired by his travels through Latin America and made with love — organic dishes, fresh vegetables, sauce and food made scratch, cooked above a wood-fired grill.

“When we take the meats out of the smoker, everything we do is from scratch. It’s been a dream to open this and express the types of food and cooking I like to do,” Johnson said. “It takes after the experience you would have at my home.”

Although heavily traveled across the world, Johnson’s restaurant is an ode to the people in his life he has learned from: food and flavor stemming from a multicultural, ethnic background.

Mexican, Caribbean, Italian, and Korean, Johnson said, his menu is a mix of cultural foods over an open fire. 

“I’ve experienced all those flavors, traveled and lived in some of these places, and I wanted to bring a multicultural smorgasbord of barbecue the way different cultures cook their food with fire,” he said. 

Growing up in California, Jonah found behind the grill with his father more entertaining than playing basketball with the neighborhood kids. At the age of 10, his intense love of food began with one question: how did raw meat over fire, or fresh ingredients from the garden, become something that tasted so good. 

“My father is a grill master, and I was intrigued by that as a kid, smelling barbecue and seeing the offset cooker and wondering why it tastes so good,” Johnson said. 

Johnson’s aunt, Bethann, who lived in Minnesota, was another kitchen influence in his life. Bethann was a southern style cook who made sauces from scratch. 

On the other side of Johnson’s family, Swedish, Serbian and eastern European food scented the air.

“Since I was a kid, food around me was always very different, but it was always really good. I was never stuck in one culture’s food. When I came to California, I fell in love with Mexican and Latin food,” he said.

Johnson’s journey to “try other people’s food” led him on a career path that accommodated that lifestyle, traveling and cooking for celebrity clients, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Gisele Bundchen. He’s also had the pleasure of cooking for Mick Jagger, Al Pacino, Tobey Maguire, Clint Eastwood, Tarantino and Steven Spielberg, to name a few.

“That’s the main reason I wanted to travel. I wanted to eat other people’s food and be inspired. I don’t eat at hotel restaurants, I want to eat what the people are eating the entire time,” Johnson said.

Jonah’s Kitchen, a culmination of his experience cooking and traveling, offers a unique menu, crafted for locals and LA visitors alike. 

Here are a few picks: 

  • K-Town Chicken
  • Ribs “Argentina Parilla” STYLE 
  • Crispy Potatoes
  • Steamed (Koshihikari) Rice
  • Gochujang Shrimp Tacos
  • Vegan King Tacos
  • Rice Pilaf with Grilled Vegetables
  • Porterhouse Steak (for groups)

“We cook everything from scratch. When you have fresh vegetables, coupled with beautiful pork ribs from sustainable, high-quality farms and Japanese steamed rice, and nothing processed, you feel the difference.” Johnson said.

Jonah’s Kitchen is located at 2518 Wilshire Blvd in Santa Monica, open Tuesday through Saturday 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. Lunch hours are 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and dinner is 5 p.m. to 10. The restaurant is closed daily from 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

in Dining, Local Business Spotlight
Related Posts
Left to right: beef, chicken and pork tacos from LOQUI in Culver City. Photo: Kerry Slater.
Dining

Playa Vista Food Festival Today and Tonight

October 14, 2021

Read more
October 14, 2021

Westside Dining Scene October 14, 2021 By Dolores Quintana A brand new food festival is opening in Playa Vista on...

Photo: Official
Dining

Tiki Style Restaurant to Open in Venice

October 6, 2021

Read more
October 6, 2021

Westside Dining Scene, October 7, 2021  By Dolores Quintana A new Tiki style restaurant called Belles Beach House will open...

Heirloom tomato and zucchini lasagne from Plant Food + Wine’s Dine LA menu. Photo: Facebook (@plantfoodandwine).
Dining

A Look at Dine LA on the Westside

October 6, 2021

Read more
October 6, 2021

Fall version of dining event returns through October 15 By Dolores Quintana Dine LA has returned for Fall of 2021...

Photo: Facebook (@ImariLosAngeles).
Dining

Sidecar Donuts Expanding

September 30, 2021

Read more
September 30, 2021

Westside Dining Scene, September 30, 2021 By Dolores Quintana Tito’s Tacos and Tito’s Vodka Teaming Up Titos’s Tacos, as reported...

Photo: Facebook (@littlefattyla)
Dining

Little Fatty Opening Adjacent Restaurant

September 23, 2021

Read more
September 23, 2021

Westside Dining Scene, September 23, 2021 By Dolores Quintana Etta Now Open in Culver City Etta, Michelin-starred Chef Danny Grant’s...

A bahn mi from Skinny Daves. Photo: skinny-daves.com
Dining

New Sandwich Spot Opens From Chef Behind Little Fatty

August 12, 2021

Read more
August 12, 2021

David Kuo opens Skinny Daves By Kerry Slater  The chef behind popular Mar Vista restaurant Little Fatty has opened Skinny...

Photo: Facebook (@zeldascorner)
Dining

Venice’s Zelda’s Corner Closes

August 5, 2021

Read more
August 5, 2021

Westside Dining Scene August 5, 2021 By Kerry Slater High-End Sushi Restaurant Expanding to Montana Avenue  Montana Avenue in Santa...

Ragú from Uovo. Photo: Facebook.
Dining

Uovo Pasta Opens in Marina Del Rey

July 29, 2021

Read more
July 29, 2021

Soft opening for popular restaurant at Pier 44 By Kerry Slater  Popular pasta restaurant Uovo is now open in Marina...
Dining

Edify TV: Local Cafe Supporting Foster Youths

July 14, 2021

Read more
July 14, 2021

La La Land Kind Cafe recently opened its first California location in Santa Monica, delivering not only unique coffee and...

Photo: finandfeathersrestaurants.com
Dining

Atlanta Restaurant and Lounge Eyes Washington Ale House Space

July 14, 2021

Read more
July 14, 2021

Fin & Feathers files for liquor license at 13484 Washington Blvd  By Kerry Slater An Atlanta-based restaurant and lounge self-described...
Dining

Bill Chait Restaurant Planned for Abbot Kinney

July 8, 2021

Read more
July 8, 2021

By Toi Creel Bill Chait, the head of Tartine Bakery, is planning a restaurant for Abbot Kinney Boulevard.  Recently, well-admired...
Dining

Edify TV: Googie-Style Diner Getting New Neighbors

July 8, 2021

Read more
July 8, 2021

Dinah’s Family Restaurant, the Westside Googie-style diner beloved for its fried chicken, is getting many new neighborhoods. Learn more in...
Dining

LA City Council Votes To Stop Citing Unlicensed Street Vendors

July 1, 2021

Read more
July 1, 2021

Vote will allow hundreds of business owners to serve food without fear of confiscation By Toi Creel  On Tuesday, June...
Dining, News

Brisket Pizza Collab Coming to Venice July 4th

July 1, 2021

Read more
July 1, 2021

Moo’s Craft BBQ and Speak Cheezy popping up at Deus Ex Machina July 4th By Kerry Slater Two restaurants are...
Dining

The Coolest Culinary Choices on the Coast

June 24, 2021

Read more
June 24, 2021

By Staff Writer Looking to get the most out of your summer dining experience? Look no further than Hotel Casa...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR