This Weekend: Oktoberfest Celebration Set for Brennan’s Pub

The Festivities Will Kick off With Live Wrestling on the Turf, Alongside a Selection of Oktoberfest Beer

Brennan’s Pub is gearing up for an Oktoberfest celebration on October 5, promising an event filled with food, drinks, and entertainment. The festivities will kick off with live wrestling on the turf, alongside a selection of Oktoberfest beers flowing from multiple kegs.

Attendees can expect food specials and a performance by the popular polka band, Festmeister Hans und die Sauerkrauts, who will play from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. In addition, Venice Paparazzi will host an Oktoberfest-themed photo booth.

Brennan’s Pub, known for its blend of classic American fare and craft beers, features 16 rotating taps and a quirky decor. The pub also hosts turtle races every first and third Thursday of the month and features a “Friday Pie Day” with live music and complimentary pizza from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Brennan’s Pub is located at 4089 Lincoln Blvd in Marina del Rey