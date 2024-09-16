“Companion”, New Restaurant with Italian-Inspired Menu, Opening in Venice This Week

The venture is the creation of Nick Monica, the owner of Gnarwhal Coffee, and his wife, Dakota

A new restaurant, Companion, will officially open its doors in Venice this Wednesday.

The venture is the creation of Nick Monica, the owner of Gnarwhal Coffee, and his wife, Dakota. The restaurant’s concept centers around the Latin origin of “companion” — com panis, meaning “with bread” — symbolizing a place for gathering over food and drink, according to LA Eater.

During the day, Companion will serve coffee, tea, and pastries, with offerings such as cereal milk matcha and affogato made with homemade ice cream. Pastries, provided by Ed Cornell and the Café Tropical team, include pecan sticky buns and maritozzi, with gluten-free and vegan options forthcoming. The daytime menu also features sandwiches filled with porchetta, chicken Parmesan, and Bolognese sauce, according to LA Eater.

In the evening, chef Jack Goode, previously of Quarter Sheets and Jac’s on Bond, will present an Italian-inspired menu using California produce. Diners can expect pizzas from a Neapolitan-New York-New Haven hybrid dough, featuring toppings like spicy sausage and clams with garlic cream sauce.

The menu will also include a unique Caesar salad made with Romano beans, rigatoni Bolognese, and wagyu New York Strip. Companion’s wine list emphasizes small Italian producers who focus on regenerative agriculture, as well as local wines.

The restaurant’s interior, designed by Venice resident Glen Bell of Studio Dex, is intended to feel like a cozy living room, as reported by Eater. The space is highlighted by vintage furniture and a high-fidelity sound system, with vinyl records spinning during dinner service.

Companion is located at 1700 Lincoln Boulevard, Venice, CA, and will operate from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. for coffee and pastries, with dinner service from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.



For more information, go to https://companion.la.