Malibu-Based Winery to Open Tasting Room in Santa Monica

AJA Vineyards Was Founded by Todd and Heather Greenbaum in the Santa Monica Mountains

AJA Vineyards, a Malibu-based family winery, is opening its first tasting room in downtown Santa Monica. The tasting room, located at 1417-C 2nd Street, will host a grand opening event from October 9 through October 13.

AJA Vineyards was founded by Todd and Heather Greenbaum in the Santa Monica Mountains. The family has been dedicated to crafting wines that reflect the unique terroir of Malibu since planting their first vines in 2007. What began as a small vineyard producing Cabernet Sauvignon and Syrah has expanded into three distinct vineyards, producing Bordeaux-style blends, Sauvignon Blanc, and other varieties.

The Greenbaum family’s passion for wine extends to their eldest daughter, Amanda, who now runs the operation. Amanda, a Certified Sommelier and UCLA graduate, took an early interest in wine, working alongside her father in the vineyards from a young age. She has since traveled the world, studying winemaking and interning with renowned wineries, bringing global expertise to AJA Vineyards.

Despite challenges like the 2018 Woolsey Fire, which threatened their estate, AJA Vineyards has thrived, producing wines celebrated for their quality and distinct Malibu Coast character. Their flagship wines, including their Syrah from “Pamela’s Vineyard” and the Bordeaux blend from “Miracle Vineyard,” are named in honor of family members.