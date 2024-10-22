Footage Shows Men Stealing Venice Beach Woman’s Cat, Owner Asks for Public’s Help

One of the Men Was Heard Inquiring Over How “Expensive” the Pet Is

By Zach Armstrong

A Venice Beach couple is asking for the public’s help in finding their cat after two seemingly intoxicated men stole the pet in recent weeks.

Fig, whose owner Zoey says was raised by her since birth, was last seen on Saturday, Oct. 12 around 7 p.m. at Park Court and Pacific Avenue. Security footage captured two tattooed men in their mid-to-late-twenties wearing backwards hats holding Fig in a Venice alleyway. At one point, one of the men is heard saying “I think it’s a Lemur” before the other inquires whether or not such animals are “expensive.”

“Me and my boyfriend are devastated that someone would go out of their way to take an animal that has a loving home,” said Zoey.

Anyone with information or has found Fig is asked to contact the owners at (562) 391-3152 or (310) 666-6219.