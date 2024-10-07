Viva Fresh Mexican Grill to Close After 27 Years

The restaurant, located at 6515 S. Sepulveda Blvd., has long been a staple for locals

Viva Fresh Mexican Grill, a restaurant that has served Culver City, Westchester, Playa Vista, and surrounding communities for nearly three decades, will be closing its doors on October 11.

The owners announced the closure in a heartfelt statement posted on Facebook, expressing gratitude for the support and patronage they have received throughout the years.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the upcoming closure of Viva Fresh Mexican Grill after 27 years of serving our beloved communities,” the post read.

The restaurant, located at 6515 S. Sepulveda Blvd., has long been a staple for locals, offering dine-in, take-out, and delivery services. Despite exploring options, the owners confirmed that they will not be relocating the business.

The statement encouraged the community to visit the restaurant one last time before the official closure date.

“While we regret that we will not be relocating, we invite you to join us for one last taste of our delicious cuisine before we say goodbye.”