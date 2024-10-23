Lifeguard’s Truck Stolen in Pacific Coast Highway Lot, Suspect Arrested

Police Were Eventually Forced to Break the Driver’s Side Window

A man was arrested after allegedly stealing a Los Angeles County lifeguard’s truck from a public parking lot along the Pacific Coast Highway in recent weeks, according to SMPD.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the theft occurred at 850 Pacific Coast Highway when the lifeguard left his truck running outside the headquarters while he briefly went inside. Upon returning, he discovered the vehicle had been stolen.

Lifeguards and LAPD officers quickly located the truck parked in the Jonathan Club’s parking lot, just a short distance away. The suspect was found sitting in the driver’s seat with the engine still running. Officers surrounded and blocked the vehicle.

Despite multiple commands and attempts to negotiate, the suspect refused to comply. Police were eventually forced to break the driver’s side window to take the man into custody.

No injuries were reported during the incident, and the truck was returned to the lifeguard. The identity of the suspect was not immediately released.