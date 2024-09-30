October 1, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

(Video) Authentic Sicilian Cafe Opens Along Venice Boardwalk

Castanea is across from the Venice Skatepark

@yovenicenews Castanea is across from the Venice Skatepark #venice #venicebeach #italian #italy #sicily #italianfood #california #losangeles #fyp #foodie ♬ original sound – Yo! Venice
in Dining, Video
News, Video

(Video) For Back-To-School Season, Get Your New Backpack and Duffle Bag at H. Savinar Luggage

September 26, 2024

September 26, 2024

Go to Savinarluggage.com or call 323-938-2501 for more information. @yovenicenews For more info, go to Savinarluggage.com or call 323-938-2501 #california...
Dining, Video

(Video) The Lobster Restaurant Celebrates 25 Years in Santa Monica

September 26, 2024

September 26, 2024

The Restaurant Is Next to The Pier @yovenicenews The restaurant is located next to the Pier #seafood #restaurant #food #foodie...
Dining, Video

(Video) Meat & Seafood Market Opens New West L.A. Location

September 24, 2024

September 24, 2024

For More Info, Go to wildforkfoods.com @yovenicenews For More Info, Go to wildforkfoods.com #california #losangeles #fyp #meat #seafood #fish #venice...
News, Video

(Video) Here’s Why You Should Get a Library Card at Santa Monica Public Library

September 24, 2024

September 24, 2024

For More Information, Go To smpl.org @yovenicenews For more info, go to smpl.org #library #librarycard #losangeles #santamonica #book #books #read...
News, Video

(Video) H. Savinar Luggage Co.: Offering Brand-Name Luggage and Briefcases For Over a Century

September 19, 2024

September 19, 2024

Open Since 1916, the Company Moved to Culver City About a Year Ago @yovenicenews H. Savinar, open since 1916, moved...

Photo: Facebook: @Santa Monica Chamber of Commerce
Dining, News

Malibu-Based Winery to Open Tasting Room in Santa Monica

September 19, 2024

September 19, 2024

AJA Vineyards Was Founded by Todd and Heather Greenbaum in the Santa Monica Mountains AJA Vineyards, a Malibu-based family winery,...

Photo: Instagram: @companion.la
Dining, News

“Companion”, New Restaurant with Italian-Inspired Menu, Opening in Venice This Week

September 16, 2024

September 16, 2024

The venture is the creation of Nick Monica, the owner of Gnarwhal Coffee, and his wife, Dakota A new restaurant,...
News, Video

(Video) Thrilling Rides, Arcade Games and Family Fun Happening at Pacific Park in Santa Monica

September 13, 2024

September 13, 2024

Go to https://pacpark.com for more information @yovenicenews For more info, go to https://pacpark.com #santamonica #losangeles #california #amusementpark #rollercoaster #fyp ♬...

Photo: Superba
Dining, News

Superba Food + Bread to Celebrate 10 Years in Venice With Week of Special Events

September 12, 2024

September 12, 2024

The Restaurant Has Planned a Series of Activities, Including a Sourdough Shaping Class, a Family Brunch, and Boozy Brunches Superba...

Photo: Spin PR
Dining, News

Off the Hook Seafood Fest Returning to SM Pier After 5-Year Hiatus

September 12, 2024

September 12, 2024

General admission tickets start at $75 Following a five-year hiatus, the Off the Hook Seafood Festival is set to return...
News, Video

News, Video

(Video) Ballona Wetland Trail Restored After Being Marred by Encampments

September 9, 2024

September 9, 2024

Campers Allegedly Used Vegetation and Fencing for Campfire and Cooking Fuel @yovenicenews That area will open to the public by...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Dining, News

Mitchell’s Market Assumes New Ownership, Changes Name to “Bodega & Palms”

September 9, 2024

September 9, 2024

Venetians Phil and Kaila Neuville Look Forward to Retaining the Charm of the Local Neighborhood Bodega in the Heart of...
News, Video

(Video) School of Rock Accepting Students for Back to School Season

September 6, 2024

September 6, 2024

For more info, go to https://www.schoolofrock.com @yovenicenews School of Rock has programs for Back to School season happening now #guitar...
News, Video

(Video) Family-Owned Pharmacy Celebrates 80 Years in Santa Monica

September 6, 2024

September 6, 2024

For more info on Homeopathic Pharmacy, go to https://www.smhomeopathic.com/store/index.html. @yovenicenews For more info, go to www.smhomeopathic.com #fyp #pharmacy #santamonica #doctor...

