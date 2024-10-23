THIS WEEKEND: Venice Beach Halloween Pub Crawl

Those Attending Can Look Forward to Exclusive Drink Specials, Including $4 Drafts, Two-For-One Mixed Drinks, and $5 “Spooky” Shots

Venice Beach will be the site of a major Halloween celebration this Saturday, October 26, as the Halloween Pub Crawl Party kicks off. The event, organized by Pubcrawls.com, promises a night of drink specials, live DJs, and free entry to several bars and clubs throughout Venice Beach and Marina Del Rey.

The pub crawl will begin at Cabo Cantina, located at 30 Washington Blvd, Marina Del Rey, where attendees can check in between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. Participants must be 21 or older and bring a valid ID to receive wristbands granting access to the night’s festivities. The event will run until 2 a.m. on Sunday, October 27.

Those attending can look forward to exclusive drink specials, including $4 drafts, two-for-one mixed drinks, and $5 “spooky” shots at participating venues. Along with the drink deals, partygoers will experience some of Venice Beach’s hottest nightlife spots, with all cover charges waived. The event will also feature a professional party leader guiding attendees through the various venues, creating a seamless and lively night of bar-hopping.

Tickets must be purchased in advance, and all sales are final with no refunds. If a venue reaches capacity, attendees may have to wait until space becomes available.



For more information, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/venice-beach-halloween-pub-crawl-party-saturday-tickets-947022227977.