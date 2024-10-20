15-Unit Apartment Building on Abbot Kinney Lists for $7.85M

The Property Benefits From Abundant Natural Light in All Units and Features a Landscaped Central Courtyard

A multifamily property located at 2700 Abbot Kinney Boulevard in Venice, has hit the market for $7.85 million. The 15-unit building, originally constructed in 1959, offers a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments across 11,180 square feet of living space, with a price of $702 per square foot.

Situated on a large corner lot, the property benefits from abundant natural light in all units and features a landscaped central courtyard. Additional amenities include parking for all residents and an on-site laundry facility. The building’s location, just a short walk from the Venice Boardwalk and beach, adds to its appeal.

Current rents average $2.93 per square foot, but the property offers significant rental upside for prospective investors, according to listing agent Jonathan Taksa of Remax Commercial and Investment Realty. Describing the property as a “trophy asset,” Taksa emphasized the long-term investment potential due to the property’s desirable location in one of Los Angeles’ most sought-after rental markets.



For more information on the property, go to https://www.compass.com/listing/2700-abbot-kinney-boulevard-venice-ca-90291/1637058230971973305/.