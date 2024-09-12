September 13, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Superba

Superba Food + Bread to Celebrate 10 Years in Venice With Week of Special Events

The Restaurant Has Planned a Series of Activities, Including a Sourdough Shaping Class, a Family Brunch, and Boozy Brunches

Superba Food + Bread, a beloved Venice fixture, will celebrate its 10-year anniversary with a week of events from Sept. 26 to Oct. 2. 

The restaurant, known for its bread and pastries, has planned a series of activities to commemorate its milestone, including a sourdough shaping class, a family brunch, and boozy brunches featuring $10 bottomless mimosas. Complimentary birthday cake will be offered on September 26, and the celebration will culminate with live music throughout the day on October 2.

Superba’s 10th-anniversary week will also include a family-friendly brunch with entertainment for children, such as face painting and cookie decorating, and a “Superba Family Meal” on September 30, where guests can enjoy a special $10 tasting menu. Other highlights include $1 tacos on October 1 and live music on the final day of celebrations.

Superba Food + Bread, which first opened in 2014, quickly became a popular neighborhood gathering spot in Venice. The restaurant is known for its Southern California-influenced, seasonally driven dishes, featuring ingredients from local farms and their own garden. Alongside its baked breads, the menu includes Superba’s Grain Bowl, Rigatoni Bolognese, and Fried Chicken Dinner for two. The restaurant also offers a full beverage program, including craft cocktails, wine, and beer.

Looking ahead, Superba Food + Bread has announced plans to open a new location in early 2025 at The Commons in Calabasas, further expanding its footprint across Los Angeles.

For more information, go to https://www.lifesuperba.com/superba-10/.

in Dining, News
