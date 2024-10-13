Venice Shorts: Iconic Coffee Shop Gets Face Lift

World Famous Cow’s End Cafe Is a “Comfy Hangout” for Locals

By Nick Antonicello

While most people know Venice and its internationally known beach and fishing pier, they probably stopped at the Cow’s End for an espresso, smoothie, or many of the other juice offerings that are world renown!

Now in its 35th year of operation and still owned by Clabe Hartley and his wife, the Cow’s End is getting a facelift on the exterior, but will remain open during the renovation.

Located at 34 Washington Boulevard just steps from the fishing pier and beach, the Cow’s End has an incredibly loyal following and literally has a line at the door during their 6AM openings.

They serve a variety of breakfast options as well as salads, wraps and an array of coffee selections, juices, tea, doughnuts and pastries as well.

Don’t let the construction dissuade you from stopping by and the number remains (310) 574-1080.



Nick Antonicello is a thirty-one year resident of the neighborhood and covers all things Venice. Have a tip or a take? Contact him via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com