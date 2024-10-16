Italian Gelato Chain Makes West L.A. Debut in Marina del Rey

Founded in 2011 by Edoardo Tonolli, Bacio DI Latte Began as a Single Storefront in Brazil, and Has Since Grown to Over 190 Locations

Bacio di Latte, an Italian gelato chain, has expanded its Southern California presence with a new location in Marina del Rey, at 4712 1/2 Admiralty Way, part of the company’s broader regional expansion. The gelateria, known for its artisanal approach to traditional Italian gelato, is also opening locations in Rancho Cucamonga, Westlake Village, and Pasadena this fall.

Founded in 2011 by Edoardo Tonolli, Bacio di Latte began as a single storefront in São Paulo, Brazil, and has since grown to more than 190 locations.

The Marina del Rey shop debuted with a limited-edition flavor called “La Marina,” a blend of sweet cream and chocolate hazelnut, available only for a short time. Bacio di Latte’s menu features 22 flavors, including Giandujotto, Pistacchio, and Cioccolato Belga, as well as rotating seasonal selections like Strawberry & Cream and Tiramisu di Pistacchio.

Tonolli expressed excitement about the expansion, saying, “Each new store represents not just a place to enjoy our creations but an opportunity to connect with more people and spread the joy that gelato brings.”

Bacio di Latte’s Marina del Rey location will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.