October 17, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Google Earth

Ghirardelli to Open New Shop Along Ocean Ave

The New Shop Will Share Space With Other Popular SM Eateries

Ghirardelli, the renowned San Francisco-based chocolate company, is set to expand its footprint in Southern California with a new shop opening in Santa Monica in the winter of 2024. 

The new store will offer a range of Ghirardelli’s signature treats, including hot fudge sundaes, shakes, and various chocolate gifts. This location, at 1541 Ocean Ave. Suite 105, will share space with the recently opened Mediterranean fusion restaurant, Mon Ami, along with the popular Red O Taste of Mexico, though in a different suite.

The Santa Monica location will feature sundaes like the Ocean Beach Sea Salt Caramel Sundae, the Gold Rush Caramel Almond Sundae, and the Mint Chocolate Hot Fudge Sundae, all of which are topped with Ghirardelli’s signature chocolate squares. Additionally, customers can enjoy shakes, hot cocoa, and a variety of chocolate bars and gift bags.

This new opening follows Ghirardelli’s broader national expansion. The company recently opened its first East Coast store in New York City, located in the Empire State Building, according to Forbes.

in Dining, News
Related Posts
Photo: Santa Monica College
Hard, News

SMC Employee Dies from Shooting, Remembered For Decades of Service

October 17, 2024

Read more
October 17, 2024

Santa Monica College Foundation Has Established the Felicia Hudson Legacy Fund in Collaboration With Her Family Felicia Hudson, a 54-year-old...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Councilwoman Park Presents a Blueprint for Neighborhood in Front of VNC

October 16, 2024

Read more
October 16, 2024

Freshman Council Member Traci Park Cites Accomplishments, Disappointments and Preparations for the 2028 Summer Olympics By Nick Antonicello Councilwoman Traci...

Photo: Bacio di Latte
Dining, News

Italian Gelato Chain Makes West L.A. Debut in Marina del Rey

October 16, 2024

Read more
October 16, 2024

Founded in 2011 by Edoardo Tonolli, Bacio DI Latte Began as a Single Storefront in Brazil, and Has Since Grown...

Photo: SMPD, Citizen App
News

SMC Shooter, Identified As School Employee, Dead After Police Pursuit

October 16, 2024

Read more
October 16, 2024

The Victim, the College’s Custodial Operations Manager, Remains in Critical Condition Davon Durell Dean, an employee of Santa Monica College,...

Photo: Downtown Santa Monica, Inc
News, upbeat

Taylor Swift-Theme Night and More Anticipated For DTSM Ice Skating Rink

October 16, 2024

Read more
October 16, 2024

KUSC Classical Sundays and a Family-Friendly New Year’s Eve Countdown Are Also Set for the Winter Wonderland The holiday season...

Photo: 5th Avenue (2023) - Diptych, Acrylic on Canvas 60” x 72”
News, upbeat

L.A. Artist to Debut Solo Painting Exhibit “GIANTS” at ARCANE Space

October 15, 2024

Read more
October 15, 2024

Maskrey’s paintings, which capture the strength and fragility of the Sequoias, will be featured at the gallery Los Angeles-based artist...

Photo: Google Earth
Hard, News

Marina del Rey Apartment Shooter Told Residents He Could “Cook Their Bodies Into Tasty Food” Months Before Attack, Lawsuit Alleges

October 15, 2024

Read more
October 15, 2024

Nguyen Opened Fire at the Pearl Apartments and the Nearby Marina 41 Complex for Hours in April A group of...
News

Malibu to Hold Candlelight Vigil in Memory of Four Pepperdine Students Killed on PCH

October 15, 2024

Read more
October 15, 2024

Community is Invited to Gather to Honor the Victims of Last Year’s Tragedy  On October 17, the Malibu community will...
News, Video

(Video) LA Tech Week Kicks Off in Santa Monica With Street Fair Presentations

October 14, 2024

Read more
October 14, 2024

Tech Startups Took Over Ocean Ave on Monday to Show Off Their Groundbreaking Inventions @yovenicenews The weeklong event includes over...
News, upbeat

“Marina Spooktacular” Returns to The Harbor This October

October 14, 2024

Read more
October 14, 2024

Featured Events and Activities Are Set to Include a Blackout Maze, a Graveyard Treasure Hunt, Haunted Pirate Ships, DIY Costumes...

Photo: Getty
News, upbeat

Annual Venice Eclectic Event Set for October 17

October 14, 2024

Read more
October 14, 2024

The Event Will Feature Live Music, Surprise Performances, and Art Showcases From Local Artists The Venice Art Crawl will celebrate...
News, Video

(Video) Hotel Casa Del Mar: A Beacon of Coastal Charm

October 14, 2024

Read more
October 14, 2024

For more information, go to hotelcasadelmar.com @yovenicenews For more information, go to hotelcasadelmar.com #losangeles #california #vacation #restaurant #luxury #hospitality #resort...

Photo: Google Earth
Hard, News

Metro Seeks Input on Affordable Housing Near 17th St. Station

October 14, 2024

Read more
October 14, 2024

Residents Can Share Feedback via an Online Survey or During an Upcoming Virtual Meeting Metro is advancing its 10,000 Home...

Photo: Facebook
News

Luxury Watch Dealer Pleads Guilty to Defrauding Customers of $5.6 Million

October 13, 2024

Read more
October 13, 2024

“The Timepiece Gentleman” Admits To Running Ponzi-Like Scheme “The Timepiece Gentleman” pleaded guilty on Thursday to defrauding dozens of customers...
Dining, News

Venice Shorts: Iconic Coffee Shop Gets Face Lift

October 13, 2024

Read more
October 13, 2024

World Famous Cow’s End Cafe Is a “Comfy Hangout” for Locals By Nick Antonicello While most people know Venice and...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR