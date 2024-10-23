October 23, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo Credit: Dolores Quintana

UCLA Students and Faculty Sue University of California Regents Alleging Free Speech Violations

Lawsuit Filed After Over 200 Protesters Arrested During Peaceful Campus Demonstration

The American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California (ACLU) has filed a lawsuit on behalf of two students and two faculty members at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) The lawsuit makes allegations of violations of their rights to free speech and expression against the Regents and accuses university officials of unlawfully arresting nonviolent demonstrators during a campus protest on May 2, 2024. 

The lawsuit stems from the Palestine Solidarity Encampment, a protest organized by UCLA students to oppose actions by the State of Israel and the Israeli Defense Forces, as well as UCLA’s financial ties to those actions. According to UCLA historians, the encampment was described as an “orderly and self-disciplined environment” that initially appeared to have the support of the university administration.

Screencap from Faculty for Justice in Palestine at UCLA

However, on May 2, just days after a mob of more than 100 masked individuals armed with toxic spray, fireworks, and other weapons attacked the encampment, UCLA police, and partner agencies, acting under the direction of UC leadership, dismantled the protest camp. This action resulted in the arrests of more than 200 students, faculty, and supporters. 

“Students decrying the genocide of Palestinians and the university’s complicity were brutally shut down by the same administrators who profess to support free expression,” said Graeme Blair, a plaintiff and associate professor of political science, who was arrested during the May 2 police raid. “As an educator, I am ashamed that the university failed our students.”

Vice Chancellor Darnell Hunt, who is now interim chancellor, responded to questions at a press conference organized by students on the afternoon of May 1 by asking what students what they thought the University administration could have done to stop the “hundreds” of attackers seemingly abdicating responsibility for student safety during the attack. The ACLU lawsuit names Interim Chancellor Darnell Hunt, Administrative Vice Chancellor Michael Beck, Director of UCLA’s Office of Public Safety Rick Braziel, Acting Chief of the UCLA Police Department, Gawini Gibson, Vice Chancellor Monroe Gordon Jr. and President of the University of California, Micheal Drake. 

According to the lawsuit, the protesters were engaged in peaceful demonstrations and had not committed any violent or illegal acts. Despite this, the university illegally declared the protest unlawful and ordered LAPD and California Highway Patrol to dismantle the encampment, forcing protesters to leave or face arrest.

Photo Credit: Dolores Quintana

Mohammad Tajsar, senior staff attorney at the ACLU of Southern California, criticized the university’s actions. “Our laws prohibit the suppression of speech because it is unpopular or might provoke violent reactions,” he said. “Institutions of higher learning should serve as spaces to contest ideas, critique mainstream orthodoxies, and encourage dissenting voices.”

The protest encampment, which included a diverse group of students and faculty of various religious and ethnic backgrounds, was intended as a symbol of campus unity and democratic engagement.

“The encampment captured the ideals of campus life and the promise of an inclusive democracy,” said Benjamin Kersten, a plaintiff and graduate student in art history. “Our leaders should learn from their students instead of choosing to repress those fighting for justice.”

The plaintiffs are represented by the ACLU Foundation of Southern California and the law firm Walkup, Melodia, Kelly & Schoenberger. You can read the entire complaint here

UCLA responded with an emailed statement this afternoon, “We are aware of the legal action that was filed and are reviewing it. UCLA fully supports community members expressing their First Amendment rights in ways that do not violate the law or our policies, jeopardize community safety, or disrupt the functioning of the university. The encampment that arose on campus this Spring became a focal point for violence, a disruption to campus, and was in violation of the law. These conditions necessitated its removal.”

in News
Related Posts
Hard, News

Lifeguard’s Truck Stolen in Pacific Coast Highway Lot, Suspect Arrested

October 23, 2024

Read more
October 23, 2024

Police Were Eventually Forced to Break the Driver’s Side Window A man was arrested after allegedly stealing a Los Angeles...
Hard, News

Footage Shows Men Stealing Venice Beach Woman’s Cat, Owner Asks for Public’s Help

October 22, 2024

Read more
October 22, 2024

One of the Men Was Heard Inquiring Over How “Expensive” the Pet Is By Zach Armstrong A Venice Beach couple...

Photo: Official
News

Theatre Review: Matt Letscher’s Demolition on Stage at Pacific Residence Theatre

October 22, 2024

Read more
October 22, 2024

Center Stage With…Lady Beverly CohnEditor-at-Large Playwright Matt Letscher has a fabulous ear for dialogue and is a skilled storyteller as...
News, upbeat

Marina del Rey Set for 3rd Annual Halloween Boat Pageant

October 21, 2024

Read more
October 21, 2024

Spectators Can Enjoy the Event From Several Waterfront Vantage Points, Including Burton Chase Park and Other Spots Marina del Rey’s...

Photo: Cook’s Garden
News, upbeat

THIS WEEKEND: Cook’s Garden to Host Pumpkin Painting, Haunted Storytime and Graveyard Trick-or-Treat

October 21, 2024

Read more
October 21, 2024

Profits From the Event Will Support the Cook’s Garden’s Small Animal Sanctuary and Farm The Cook’s Garden on Abbot Kinney...

Photo: Google Earth
News

Man Arrested After Allegedly Running Over, Killing Woman on Santa Monica Beach

October 21, 2024

Read more
October 21, 2024

21-Year-Old Driver Faces Charges After Driving Car on the Beach Late at Night The Santa Monica Police arrested a 21-year-old...
News, Video

(Video) SM Police Officers Association Throws Support Behind Brock, De La Torre, Roknian and Lesley

October 21, 2024

Read more
October 21, 2024

See Why SMPD Officers Are Supporting These Candidates @yovenicenews See Why SMPD Officers Are Supporting These Candidates #losangeles #california #election...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

15-Unit Apartment Building on Abbot Kinney Lists for $7.85M

October 20, 2024

Read more
October 20, 2024

The Property Benefits From Abundant Natural Light in All Units and Features a Landscaped Central Courtyard A multifamily property located...

Photo: LA County Public Works
News, upbeat

LA County Board Makes Trash Interceptor Permanent After Successful Pilot

October 20, 2024

Read more
October 20, 2024

Upgrades Are Planned for the Interceptor, Including Additional Solar Panels and Enhanced Battery Storage The Los Angeles County Board of...
News, Video

(Video) Shutters on the Beach Brings Beachside Celebrations

October 18, 2024

Read more
October 18, 2024

For more information, go to shuttersonthebeach.com @yovenicenews For more info, go to shuttersonthebeach.com #losangeles #california #santamonica #fyp #foodie #food ♬...
News, Video

(Video) Family of SMC Shooting Victim Speak Out at Candlelight Vigil

October 17, 2024

Read more
October 17, 2024

Felicia Hudson, a 54-year-old Custodial Operations Manager at Santa Monica College, died from the workplace shooting @yovenicenews Felicia Hudson, a...
News, upbeat

THIS WEEKEND: Howl’oween Dog Costume Contest and Parade Comes to Playa Vista

October 17, 2024

Read more
October 17, 2024

Contest entry costs $15, with proceeds supporting a dog rescue organization The annual Howl’oween Costume Contest and Pawrade is happening...
Hard, News

Warrant Issued for Former Officer in Venice Beach Shooting of Homeless Man: Report

October 17, 2024

Read more
October 17, 2024

Although LAPD Oversight Ruled the Shooting Unjustified, and the Then-Police Chief Called for Charges, the County District Attorney’s Office Declined...

Photo: Google Earth
Dining, News

Ghirardelli to Open New Shop Along Ocean Ave

October 17, 2024

Read more
October 17, 2024

The New Shop Will Share Space With Other Popular SM Eateries Ghirardelli, the renowned San Francisco-based chocolate company, is set...

Photo: Santa Monica College
Hard, News

SMC Employee Dies from Shooting, Remembered For Decades of Service

October 17, 2024

Read more
October 17, 2024

Santa Monica College Foundation Has Established the Felicia Hudson Legacy Fund in Collaboration With Her Family Felicia Hudson, a 54-year-old...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR