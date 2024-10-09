La Cabaña to Celebrate 60 Years in Venice with Throwback Event

The Restaurant Will Serve Original Menu Items at Throwback Prices, Such as Guacamole for $0.85, Sopa de Albondigas for $0.35, and Combination Plates for $2.50

La Cabaña, a beloved Mexican restaurant in Venice, is preparing to celebrate its 60th anniversary with a nod to its humble beginnings.

The restaurant, which first opened in 1963 as a small thatched-roof “cabaña,” will host a special celebration, complete with mariachis performing from the roof and a menu featuring dishes at their original 1963 prices.

The date for the event has not yet been set, but it is expected to take place following the completion of a remodeling project at the front of the restaurant. Despite the renovations, La Cabaña remains open to the public.

In keeping with its nostalgic theme, the restaurant will serve original menu items at throwback prices. Guests can enjoy guacamole for $0.85, sopa de albondigas for $0.35, and combination plates for $2.50. Other dishes like carne asada and carnitas will also be available at prices from six decades ago.

La Cabaña’s founder, Nina L. Haro, established the restaurant with a commitment to bringing the flavors of Mexico to Venice. Over the years, La Cabaña has developed a loyal following, with some employees and customers having been with the restaurant for over 50 years, according to the restaurant.

The anniversary event will be dine-in only, with a limit of one entrée per guest. For updates on the celebration, La Cabaña encourages patrons to visit their website and sign up for VIP email notifications.

La Cabaña is located at 738 Rose Ave.