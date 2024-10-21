October 22, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Cook’s Garden

THIS WEEKEND: Cook’s Garden to Host Pumpkin Painting, Haunted Storytime and Graveyard Trick-or-Treat

Profits From the Event Will Support the Cook’s Garden’s Small Animal Sanctuary and Farm

The Cook’s Garden on Abbot Kinney Boulevard is gearing up for a weekend of Halloween festivities aimed at families, with events planned on both Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday, October 26, the garden will host “The Haunted Garden: Pumpkin Painting & Pizza,” offering kids the chance to decorate mini pumpkins while parents can enjoy pizza from local favorite Fiorelli Pizza. 

The event will feature two sessions, at 1pm and 4pm, with tickets priced at $15 per child. Each ticket includes a pumpkin, stickers, and paint pens. Larger pumpkins will also be available for purchase to take home. The pizza, available to families at a discounted price of $19, rounds out the afternoon’s activities. Profits from the event will support The Cook’s Garden’s small animal sanctuary and farm.

The Halloween fun continues on Sunday, October 27, with “Haunted Storytime and Garden Graveyard Trick-or-Treat.” Children can listen to spooky stories about Halloween on the farm before embarking on a trick-or-treat adventure through a haunted garden graveyard. Each child will receive a Halloween-themed coloring book featuring the farm’s animals and a goodie bag from the trick-or-treat. Like the previous day, two sessions are offered at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Fiorelli Pizza will once again be available at the special price.

For more information, go to https://www.thecooksgardenvenice.com/events-2

