Bill Chait Restaurant Planned for Abbot Kinney

By Toi Creel

Bill Chait, the head of Tartine Bakery, is planning a restaurant for Abbot Kinney Boulevard.

Recently, well-admired restaurateur Chait filed for a liquor license at the location 600-604 Venice Boulevard. Chait is the President of Tartine Bakery and also behind restaurants including Bestia, Petty Cash, Republique, Otium and Louise’s Trattoria.

While much is known about Chait, less information has been given about the restaurant, though according to WhatnowLosAngeles, the name of the concept is Tres Tigres. The restaurant will be located at the intersection of Venice and Abbot Kinney, taking the place of former brunch and dinner spot Zinqué which has relocated.

Though no official designs have been released, the space includes an outdoor patio along with spacious large windows and natural light displays.

Chait had no comment ahead of the establishment’s potential opening. So far, no opening dates have been announced.