(Video) Shutters on the Beach Brings Beachside Celebrations

For more information, go to shuttersonthebeach.com
@yovenicenews For more info, go to shuttersonthebeach.com #losangeles #california #santamonica #fyp #foodie #food ♬ original sound – Yo! Venice
For more information, go to shuttersonthebeach.com
@yovenicenews For more info, go to shuttersonthebeach.com #losangeles #california #santamonica #fyp #foodie #food ♬ original sound – Yo! Venice
Felicia Hudson, a 54-year-old Custodial Operations Manager at Santa Monica College, died from the workplace shooting @yovenicenews Felicia Hudson, a...
Contest entry costs $15, with proceeds supporting a dog rescue organization The annual Howl’oween Costume Contest and Pawrade is happening...
Although LAPD Oversight Ruled the Shooting Unjustified, and the Then-Police Chief Called for Charges, the County District Attorney’s Office Declined...
The New Shop Will Share Space With Other Popular SM Eateries Ghirardelli, the renowned San Francisco-based chocolate company, is set...
Santa Monica College Foundation Has Established the Felicia Hudson Legacy Fund in Collaboration With Her Family Felicia Hudson, a 54-year-old...
October 16, 2024 Nick Antonicello
Freshman Council Member Traci Park Cites Accomplishments, Disappointments and Preparations for the 2028 Summer Olympics By Nick Antonicello Councilwoman Traci...
Founded in 2011 by Edoardo Tonolli, Bacio DI Latte Began as a Single Storefront in Brazil, and Has Since Grown...
The Victim, the College’s Custodial Operations Manager, Remains in Critical Condition Davon Durell Dean, an employee of Santa Monica College,...
KUSC Classical Sundays and a Family-Friendly New Year’s Eve Countdown Are Also Set for the Winter Wonderland The holiday season...
Maskrey’s paintings, which capture the strength and fragility of the Sequoias, will be featured at the gallery Los Angeles-based artist...
Nguyen Opened Fire at the Pearl Apartments and the Nearby Marina 41 Complex for Hours in April A group of...
Community is Invited to Gather to Honor the Victims of Last Year’s Tragedy On October 17, the Malibu community will...
Tech Startups Took Over Ocean Ave on Monday to Show Off Their Groundbreaking Inventions @yovenicenews The weeklong event includes over...
Featured Events and Activities Are Set to Include a Blackout Maze, a Graveyard Treasure Hunt, Haunted Pirate Ships, DIY Costumes...
The Event Will Feature Live Music, Surprise Performances, and Art Showcases From Local Artists The Venice Art Crawl will celebrate...
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test
For more information, go to shuttersonthebeach.com @yovenicenews For more info, go to shuttersonthebeach.com #losangeles #california #santamonica #fyp #foodie #food ♬...Read more
Contest entry costs $15, with proceeds supporting a dog rescue organization The annual Howl’oween Costume Contest and Pawrade is happening...Read more